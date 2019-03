Interstate 70 westbound was closed Monday evening due to a rockslide at mile marker 171 near Vail. A driver and passengers very lucky in one of the cars hit by the falling rocks. No injuries were sustained. Photos courtesy of Colorado State Patrol.

UPDATE: The incident at westbound mile marker 171 is cleared. Please drive safely.

There is a rockslide on Interstate 70 westbound at mile marker 171 near Minturn. Both westbound lanes are currently blocked. Expect delays and use caution in the area.