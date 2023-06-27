Explore Iconic Colorado Golf Courses with the Rocky Mountain Golf Card

Golfing allows you to enjoy the best of Colorado’s natural beauty, all while playing a challenging game with friends and family.

The Rocky Mountain Golf Card helps you make the most of mountain summers. It gives you two-for-one access to the best mountain golf courses in Colorado.

The Rocky Mountain Golf Card returns this season with iconic golf courses in the Colorado High Country. For just $79, you and your partner play for the price of one or receive a hefty discount at all participating golf courses.

This Rocky Mountain golf card lets you experience the variety of challenges, scenery and restaurants that the best mountain golf courses in Colorado offer.

With the Rocky Mountain golf card, golfing in the Colorado mountains has never been easier — or less expensive. Each card can save you up to $864.

Simply reserve a tee time at any of the participating courses, pay one greens fee and bring a companion, who plays free. Each Rocky Mountain Golf Card entitles you to one BOGO-free round of golf at every one of the participating Colorado mountain golf courses. If you plan on golfing a few resorts more than once, simply purchase a Rocky Mountain Golf Card for the best deal.

“My husband and I purchased two cards from you. We used them all the time and want to thank you for offering this to us. It gave us the opportunity to try many different courses in our beautiful Colorado.” — Kathy, Denver, CO

What is the Rocky Mountain Golf Card?

The Rocky Mountain Golf Card is the ultimate golf accessory for avid golfers looking to experience the best courses in Colorado’s High Country. As a print punch card, this exclusive pass provides golf enthusiasts with the unique opportunity to enhance their skills, spend unforgettable moments with friends, and explore breathtaking landscapes across the state.

Designed for golf lovers seeking new challenges and memorable experiences, the Rocky Mountain Golf Card offers potential savings at various golf courses, subject to each facility’s policy on availability and rates. While golf carts are not included unless specified, the card grants you access to a diverse range of courses, allowing you to perfect your swing and enjoy the great outdoors. Simply present your punch card at each facility for validation and adhere to the rules and etiquette of each location.

The Rocky Mountain Golf Card sets itself apart from competitors by offering a convenient, cost-effective way to explore Colorado’s golfing scene. This pass is valid until October 31 every year, giving you ample time to make the most of your golfing adventures.

Who should buy a Rocky Mountain Golf Card?

The Rocky Mountain Golf Card is an excellent investment for a wide range of golf enthusiasts, making it an ideal purchase for various types of golfers. Here’s who should consider buying a Rocky Mountain Golf Card:

New Golfers: If you’re just starting out in the world of golf, the Rocky Mountain Golf Card offers an affordable way to explore different courses and gain valuable experience without breaking the bank.

Avid Golfers: For those who live and breathe the sport, the card provides an opportunity to challenge yourself on a diverse range of courses across Colorado, helping you hone your skills and expand your golfing horizons.

Visitors to Colorado: Tourists and travelers looking to experience the stunning landscapes and world-class golf courses of Colorado can take advantage of the Rocky Mountain Golf Card to access multiple courses during their stay, making for a memorable golfing vacation. Remember: Your pass pays for itself by playing as few as two cheaper rounds or one expensive round.

Colorado Residents: Locals who love golf can also benefit from the card, as it offers a cost-effective way to enjoy their favorite pastime while discovering new courses and facilities throughout the state.

Social Golfers: Golfers who enjoy spending quality time outdoors with friends and family will find the Rocky Mountain Golf Card a perfect way to organize group outings and foster camaraderie on the greens.

In summary, the Rocky Mountain Golf Card is a valuable purchase for golfers of all levels, backgrounds, and interests. Whether you’re a newcomer to the sport, a seasoned pro, a visitor to Colorado, or a proud resident, the card offers an exceptional opportunity to enjoy the best golf courses the state has to offer.

What golf courses are included on the Rocky Mountain Golf Card?

The 2023 Rocky Mountain Golf Card provides BOGO and discounted rounds at 9 phenomenal golf courses in Colorado’s High Country. So, don’t wait, elevate your summer — and golf game — with free rounds at the following Colorado mountain golf courses:

Location: Steamboat Springs

Elevation: 7,056′

Holes: 18

Yardage: 6730

Designer(s): Robert Trent Jones II

Season: May to October

With a sporty Robert Trent Jones II layout, plenty of wildlife, gorgeous mountain scenery and superb greens, it’s no wonder Golf Digest named Rollingstone Ranch Golf Club at the Sheraton Steamboat Resort one of the best places in Colorado.

“The course has a great mix of holes where precision is key, but at the same time you can pull driver and let it rip,” said Andrew Donner, director of golf. “Elevation changes are abundant but not extreme. The aspens frame up the golf course perfectly, and with Fish Creek meandering in and out, eye-popping golf shots are plenty.”

In addition, the sound of the roaring creek, the crackling of wood as a deer wanders by, the whistle of a marmot in the distance or a moose swimming across the pond are just standard “distractions” while golfing at the club, he said. “It doesn’t hurt that it is 80 degrees and sunny almost every day.”

Location: Silverthorne

Elevation: 9,035′

Holes: 18

Yardage: 7,413

Designer(s): Tom Lehman and Hurzdan and Fry

Season: May to September

Considered one of the top courses in the nation by Golf Magazine, golfing at Raven Golf Club at Three Peaks is truly memorable. It features lush, rolling fairways and immaculate greens surrounded by pines, aspens and snow-capped, 13,000-foot mountain peaks. Crystal-clear creeks and lakes punctuate the award-winning course.

“The Raven Golf Club sits at 9,000 feet in elevation and boasts a 225-foot drop from tee to green at the par-4 ninth hole,” said general manager Ryan Parr.

While the course is open to the public, it also has the fastest growing golf membership in Summit County, increasing by 115% in the last three years.

With a full bunker renovation of all 88 bunkers, high-end, white sand in traps contrasts the blue sky and emerald greens.

Location: Steamboat Springs

Elevation: 6,837′

Holes: 18

Yardage: 7,308

Designer(s): Keith Foster

Season: May to October

What makes Haymaker Golf Course unique is the fact that it’s a traditional, links-style course, located in the middle of the Rocky Mountains. Mount Werner’s snow-capped peak frames many of the holes, while the picturesque Flat Top Mountain Range surrounds the course. Native grasses and wetlands enhance wide-open fairways, and the golf course has earned Audubon International’s Highest Distinction for maintaining the utmost environmental standards. This extraordinary preservation makes the area a great place to spot elk, eagles, blue herons and other wildlife.

Thoughtfully designed by Keith Foster, seven sets of tee boxes allow for play ranging from 7,300 yards to about 5,000.

“It’s a really great layout for every type of golfer,” said head golf professional Cody Hasten.

Location: Granby

Elevation: 8,100′

Holes: 18

Yardage: 7,123

Designer(s): Nicklaus Design, Gage Davis

Season: May to October

Nestled in the heart of the majestic Rocky Mountains, Granby Ranch Golf Course offers a truly unforgettable golfing experience. This picturesque 18-hole, par-72 championship course promises a challenging yet rewarding round for golfers of all skill levels. With its unique layout, the course takes full advantage of the stunning natural landscape, providing golfers with awe-inspiring panoramic views of the surrounding mountains, valleys, and meandering Fraser River.

The front nine at Granby Ranch Golf Course features a more traditional mountain golf layout, with gently rolling fairways, strategically placed bunkers, and well-manicured greens. As you progress to the back nine, the course’s character shifts, offering golfers a more challenging test of their skills. The elevated tees, dramatic elevation changes, and tight fairways demand precision and careful shot selection, while the undulating greens require a deft touch with the putter.

Granby Ranch Golf Course is renowned for its exceptional course maintenance and friendly, knowledgeable staff, ensuring that every golfer enjoys a memorable round. The welcoming atmosphere extends to the clubhouse, where you can relax and unwind after your round, savoring delicious food and beverages while soaking in the breathtaking views from the patio.

Location: Rifle

Elevation: 5,776′

Holes: 18

Yardage: 6,267

Designer(s): Dick Phelps

Season: March to November

Nestled along the Grand Hogback Ridge, Rifle Creek Golf Course provides a unique golfing experience with two distinct 9-hole tracks. Its friendly and expert staff aim to make your golf day a memorable experience — and the views themselves are unforgettable!

This year, golfers voted Rifle Creek #8 in Golfers’ Choice courses in Colorado, as well as one of the top 25 courses in the nation.

“This is one of the best values in the area and the course and all the surrounding views are fantastic — especially the back nine,” commented Golfers’ Choice golfer Captain badger.

The open front nine holes weave across the sparkling Rifle Creek, offering a fairly easy walk. The back nine winds through rolling hills with elevated tee boxes. It’s challenging, and provides spectacular mountain views. In addition, its large pro shop has one of the largest selections of clubs, clothing and accessories on the Western Slope.

Location: Glenwood Springs

Elevation: 5,922′

Holes: 9

Yardage: 5,830

Designer(s): Henry Hughes

Season: March to October

Voted best 9-hole public course in Colorado by the Denver Post, Glenwood Springs Golf Club is set against a breathtaking backdrop of surrounding mountains and valleys.

The par-35 course features tree-lined fairways and meticulously manicured greens. Bends and turns on green #5 make it the most challenging to navigate, while #8 makes a hole-in-one the most exciting because you can see the ball soar the entire way.

“The other greens on our par threes are elevated and intriguing,” said general manager Jerry Butler. “Having won the award of Colorado’s number one 9-hole golf course (in 2018), you will be pleasantly surprised by its challenging greens. What you will like most about this club is the people. They are small-town friendly, and everyone will make you feel like you are at home.”

Location: Craig

Elevation: 6,186′

Holes: 18

Yardage: 6,583

Designer(s): William Howard Neff, John Cochran, Jeff Potts

Season: April to October

Lined by the lazy Yampa River, Yampa Valley Golf Course weaves through more than 240 acres of cottonwood trees, wetlands, native grasses and sages.

Located in the heart of northwest Colorado, rolling hills create a gorgeous backdrop at this 18-hole course.

As the oldest and most affordable facility in the Yampa Valley, the team’s mission is to provide a quality golfing experience wrapped in a friendly and welcoming atmosphere. The experienced, well-trained staff treats everyone like family and delivers outstanding service on its meticulously maintained course.

“(It has a) wonderful staff, beautiful course and some of the best views in the valley,” golfer Andrea Lyn Green posted on Facebook.

Golfer Tom Atkinson, who plays the course annually, aptly describes it as “a fun and unique golf experience.”

Location: Steamboat Springs

Elevation: 6,610′

Holes: 9

Yardage: 2,913

Designer(s): Andy Johnson

Season: April to October

Steamboat Golf Club, nestled in the picturesque Yampa Valley, is a family-oriented and affordable 9-hole golf course that offers a delightful golfing experience for players of all skill levels. Established in 1965 by a group of passionate golf enthusiasts, the course has since become a cherished gem in the local community. Boasting beautiful views of the valley and Steamboat ski mountain, the Steamboat Golf Club provides a serene and scenic backdrop for a relaxing round of golf.

The course layout presents a unique challenge, with only one par 4 measuring just over 400 yards. Although it may not be the longest course, it is well-defended by lush rough, a winding creek, small and tricky greens, and groves of mature cottonwoods that eagerly await any wayward shots. The Steamboat Golf Club is also one of the most enjoyable walking courses in the Rockies, allowing players to fully immerse themselves in the stunning natural surroundings.

What sets Steamboat Golf Club apart is its welcoming atmosphere, making it a fun and enjoyable 9-hole course for golfers of all ages and abilities. With a practice green available on-site and a scenic creekside deck perfect for a leisurely lunch or cold beverage after your round, the club offers a complete golfing experience. Open to the public and hosting a lively social calendar, Steamboat Golf Club continues to play an integral role in the local community, providing a delightful and memorable golfing experience in the heart of Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

Location: Rangely

Elevation: 5,297′

Holes: 9

Yardage: 3,433

Designer(s): Frank Hummel

Season: April to October

Escape the hustle and bustle of it all at Cedar Ridges Golf Course. Located on the outskirts of Rangely, this course sits atop sweeping mesas. The 9-hole, par-36 course leads golfers through large rolling hills and greens, water and sand traps and evergreens.

Frank Hummel, who has created over 200 courses throughout the United States, designed the course. It offers a minimum of three tee boxes on each hole, making the course challenging enough for any experienced golfer, yet thoroughly enjoyable for novices, as well.

Don’t miss this hidden gem on the Western Slope. The course is always in immaculate condition and provides a nice pro shop and restaurant.

“I was extremely impressed with this beautiful course in such a small, remote rural town,” Margaret, a golfer, said. “It’s worth the drive.”

