Rogue vehicle gets stuck atop Aspen Mountain trying to get some turns

As uphill skiers and snowboarders took to Aspen Mountain for a preseason run or two on Saturday, one creative thinker decided four wheels would help them reach the summit a bit faster.

But it’s not always getting to the top that’s the problem, as the driver quickly discovered.

A gray SUV that approached the summit from the backside of the mountain got stuck shortly after beginning its descent down the front side near the One and Two Leaf run, according to Jeff Hanle, Aspen Skiing Co. vice president of communications.

A snowcat helped get the vehicle back on solid footing after its unauthorized attempt at scoring fresh tracks down the face of the mountain; Skico also made repairs to snow-covered trail surfaces that were damaged by tire ruts.

“We did what we needed to do,” Hanle said.

Summer Road, which is open to the public during the warmer season, is closed to traffic in the winter while the mountain operates as a ski resort.

Hanle had a word of advice for four-wheelers looking to squeeze in one last drive before the mountain officially opens on Wednesday: “Use your brain. Stay off the mountain.”