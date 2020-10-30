Romantic Date – Best of Vail Valley 2020
Best Romantic Date
There’s something extra romantic about a European-inspired meal in the heart of Vail Village. Settle in with your sweetie at Alpenrose to enjoy traditional Bavarian-inspired cuisine prepared from the heart.
Fondue may be the best date night option — a Valais tomato cheese fondue “Zermatt” with tomato cubes, small potatoes, white bread cubes and a small house salad. Enjoy every bite amidst authentic Austrian decor and servers wearing Alpine outfits.
And what’s more romantic than sharing a plate of apfelstrudel (a traditional German apple strudel served with vanilla sauce)? It’s as sweet as your date for the evening.
-Kim Fuller
