Rose Bowl opens Wednesday, Dec. 27, with access to Stone Creek Meadows

BEAVER CREEK — With the help of recent snowstorms, Vail Mountain and Beaver Creek Resort will open additional terrain on Wednesday, Dec. 27. Beaver Creek Resort will open Rose Bowl Express Lift (No. 4), with access to Stone Creek Meadows. On Tuesday, Dec. 26, Vail Mountain debuted the new six-passenger Northwoods Express Lift (No. 11), the 10th new chair lift in 11 years at the resort.

Beginning Wednesday, Vail Mountain will operate the following lifts with access to 1,201 skiable acres: Gondola One, Eagle Bahn Gondola, Avanti Express (No. 2), Wildwood Express (No. 3), Mountain Top Express (No. 4), Riva Bahn Express (No. 6), Game Creek Express (No. 7), Born Free Express (No. 8), Northwoods Express (No. 11), Gopher Hill Lift (No. 12), Sourdough Express (No. 14) and Little Eagle (No. 15).

Beginning Wednesday, Beaver Creek Resort will operate the following lifts with access to 578 skiable acres: Buckaroo Express Gondola (No. 1), Highlands Lift (No. 2), Rose Bowl Express (No. 4), Red Buffalo Express (No. 5), Centennial Express (No. 6), Riverfront Express Gondola (No. 7), Cinch Express (No. 8), Birds of Prey Express (No. 9), Strawberry Park Express (No. 12), Lower Beaver Creek Express (No. 15), Bachelor Gulch Express (No. 16), Arrow Bahn Express (No. 17) and Upper Beaver Creek Express (No. 18).

Skiers and riders must observe all posted signs and closures. Closed trails may contain hazards due to early snow coverage. Accessing closed terrain is a violation of the Colorado Ski Safety Act and will result in the loss of skiing privileges and could involve prosecution and a fine.