Roundup River Ranch announces new president and CEO Sarah Johnson

Sarah Johnson will assume the role of president and CEO at Roundup River Ranch on Oct. 26.

Courtesy photo

This week, Roundup River Ranch , a nonprofit dedicated to enriching the lives of children with serious illnesses and their families by offering free, medically-supported camp programs, announced its new president and CEO Sarah Johnson. Founding president and CEO Ruth B. Johnson, JD, will retire at the end of the year with the new president assuming the role on Oct. 26.

“I have poured my heart and soul into this organization for the last 17 years and I couldn’t be more proud to pass the baton to Sarah,” said Ruth B. Johnson, JD, founding and current president and CEO of Roundup River Ranch. “The Board of Directors, leadership, and myself are incredibly excited and confident that Sarah’s impressive resume and experience will not only keep the mission moving forward, but will continue to strengthen our profound legacy of providing free, life-changing camp programs to children with serious illnesses and their families. Starting next month, Sarah and I will work together closely on a seamless transition plan.”

Sarah’s career brings a wealth of knowledge in education, fundraising, law, and business acumen and comes to Roundup River Ranch after three years at the Vail Valley Foundation, where she now serves as the senior vice president of philanthropy. Prior to VVF, she spent five years at Vail Mountain School, where she served as the director of advancement and community engagement. Among other positions she has held, Sarah was general counsel and director of risk management for Augustana College and has her J.D. from DePaul University College of Law and her undergraduate degree in human and organizational development from Vanderbilt University.

“I’m looking forward to advancing Roundup River Ranch’s mission to serve these groups of children and their families with transformative year-round camp programs while also incorporating forward-thinking approaches to expand our services and offerings for years to come,” said Sarah Johnson, upcoming president and CEO of Roundup River Ranch. “Ruth and the Roundup River Ranch staff, board, donors, and volunteers have created an incredibly strong foundation for children and families to discover the true joys of childhood. I am grateful for the opportunity to continue the tradition of excellence and partner with the Roundup River Ranch community to pave the way for the next chapter of camp. This feels like the chance of a lifetime!”

Over the last several months, the Board of Directors hired an executive search firm to conduct a nationwide search of qualified candidates.

“It was evident to the search committee that Sarah’s ability to perform at the highest level along with her business acumen and passion for the mission would align very well with our mission delivery,” said Cathie Bennett, board chair of Roundup River Ranch. “As we look to the future, we’re confident that Sarah will lead Roundup River Ranch and carry the legacy of exceptional, positive camp experiences for campers and their families throughout Colorado and beyond.”

Additional details about this significant executive change will be released in October. For questions about the new president and CEO or Ruth Johnson’s retirement, please contact info@roundupriverranch.org . For more information about Roundup River Ranch, visit RoundupRiverRanch.org .