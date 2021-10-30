Roundup River Ranch appoints new Director of Development

Cathy Ethington has been named Director of Development at Roundup River Ranch.

Roundup River Ranch/Courtesy Photo

Roundup River Ranch, an organization that provides free, life-enriching camp experiences to children with serious illnesses and their families, is pleased to announce that Cathy Ethington has been named Director of Development at Roundup River Ranch.

“We are very fortunate to have someone with Cathy’s depth of philanthropic experience and vast knowledge of our community,” said Ruth B. Johnson, President and CEO at Roundup River Ranch. “She has enthusiastically served our community of donors and supported strategic success as a valued member of our team for the last six years.”

Ethington had previously served as Associate Director of Development with Roundup River Ranch since 2015. She is a seasoned fundraising professional having previously served as Director of Development for both Can Do MS in the Vail Valley, and Make-A-Wish Foundation of Wisconsin. She will now lead all components of fundraising including major gifts, campaigns, annual giving, community support, individual giving, institutional giving, events, and database management.

“The mission of Roundup River Ranch acknowledges that every child deserves the experiences of friendship, joy, and fun,” Ethington said. “It is truly an honor to be a part of this organization that impacts children with serious illnesses and their families to deliver healing and connection through extraordinary camp experiences. We could not do this work without the generous support of this community. I look forward to continuing to build fundraising initiatives that allow for our mission to grow and flourish.”

Ethington moved to the Vail Valley in 2011 and was the Advertising Director at Vail Daily before making her way back to nonprofit mission work. She lives in Minturn with her husband, Joe, and enjoys the mountain lifestyle.

To learn more about Roundup River Ranch, please visit http://www.RoundupRiverRanch.org