Roundup River Ranch gears up for annual ‘A Grateful Harvest’ gala

A live auction and Camper Call paddle raise benefits the many programs offered by Roundup River Ranch.

Roundup River Ranch/Courtesy photo

Roundup River Ranch , a nonprofit organization that enriches the lives of children with serious illnesses and their families, will host its annual gala, A Grateful Harvest , on Saturday, Aug. 13.

As the only medically supported camp in Colorado that provides comprehensive programming to children and their families at zero cost, the event will help the organization continue its mission of providing transformative camp experiences to those who need it most for generations to come.

Founded by her dad, actor and philanthropist Paul Newman , Clea Newman will join Roundup River Ranch to celebrate this year’s A Grateful Harvest event with its 2022 camp theme, “Together is our Happy Place.”

“The power of camp and benefits of being outdoors are undeniable,” Newman said. “Not only does Roundup River Ranch provide a sense of home and community for children and families experiencing unimaginable circumstances, it’s also a crucial lifeline for those children to reconnect with the joy of simply being a kid. My father would be proud to see the work Roundup River Ranch does today — it is everything he envisioned, and more.”

The evening will kick off with a cocktail hour and hors d’oeuvres, followed by dinner from renowned local chef Riley Romanin. While enjoying delectable wines throughout the evening inside Trent’s Cookhouse, attendees will have the chance to hear amazing camper stories, participate in a live auction and join in on a Camper Call paddle raise.

The organization is proud to honor John Forester, David Horvitz and Francie Bishop Good with the 2022 Paul Newman Legacy Award, a recognition awarded to celebrate individuals who, like Paul Newman, have made a commitment to the long-term sustainability of camp.

In addition to its annual fundraiser, Roundup River Ranch recently announced the launch of its public Capital Campaign, Roundup the Possibilities. The campaign enlists the help of supporters in order to reach its goal of raising $27 million to strengthen future program growth, sustainability, and facility enhancements.

“Without our donors, Roundup River Ranch would not be able to provide the hope, healing, and memorable camp experiences to children with serious illnesses,” said Ruth B. Johnson, JD, president and CEO of Roundup River Ranch. “We cannot thank our supporters and volunteers enough. It is because of your generosity that we are able to continue carrying out Paul Newman’s vision today.”

There are a number of ways to get involved, including:

Make a donation to the Roundup the Possibilities Campaign. Visit RoundupRiverRanch.org/Campaign to make a gift to ensure Roundup River Ranch is here for years to come.

Become a sponsor of A Grateful Harvest by purchasing a table for the event. Visit AGratefulHarvest.com for more details.

for more details. Join Roundup River Ranch’s online auction on August 3. All proceeds will directly benefit camper programs and services. Visit http://www.roundupriverranch.cbo.io to make a donation or bid on an item.

For all other questions or inquiries, please visit RoundupRiverRanch.org .