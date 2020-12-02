Roundup River Ranch partners with Eagle Valley Community Fund and Alpine Bank to host Camper Reunion Game Show

Roundup River Ranch enriches the lives of children with serious illnesses and their families by offering free, medically-supported camp programs. (Chris Dillmann

cdillmann@vaildaily.com)

Roundup River Ranch, an organization that provides free camp programs to children with serious illnesses and their families to the extended Rocky Mountain region, is partnering with the Eagle Valley Community Fund and Alpine Bank to host a virtual Season of Giving Camper Reunion Game Show on Sunday, Dec. 6.

The Camper Reunion Game Show will feature fun, interactive activities that allow campers to learn new skills, think of creative solutions and solve problems together. In cooperation with Hasbro, Newman’s Own and Alpine Bank, Roundup River Ranch is able to provide an engaging and philanthropic opportunity for campers this holiday season. Often Roundup River Ranch campers are on the receiving end of philanthropy. It is important for them to know they have gifts to share.

“Roundup River Ranch is proud and humbled to partner with our community to be able to provide a unique camp program that not only benefits our campers, but also gives back to families locally,” said Ruth B. Johnson, president and CEO of Roundup River Ranch. “The Season of Giving Camper Reunion gives campers a sense of gratitude at a time when community support is so vital. Together, we are impacting our community in such a positive way.”

As campers win points through the game show, children’s games and food products provided by SeriousFun Children’s Network’s national sponsors Hasbro and Newman’s Own will be donated to The Community Market, a program of Eagle Valley Community Foundation. In addition, Alpine Bank will provide $2 for every point earned by campers. One dollar will be contributed to Roundup River Ranch, and $1 will be contributed to the Eagle Valley Community Foundation.

“The Community Market is so grateful to be one of the beneficiaries of the Season of Giving Camper Reunion Game Show!” said Rita Mary Hennigan, sustainability and partner relations coordinator. “This program is such a creative and fun way to give back to the community, and we are honored to have the opportunity to be involved.”

Camper Reunion programs are designed for campers and their families to reconnect through a diverse array of fun and engaging camp experiences. Camper Reunions are aimed at relieving loneliness and providing nurturing environments to strengthen each camper’s resilience through socialization. Currently, all Roundup River Ranch’s Camper Reunions are hosted online.

Alpine Bank will present Roundup River Ranch and Eagle Valley Community Foundation each a check for $2,500 on Colorado Gives Day, Dec. 8, at The Community Market in Edwards.

“Alpine Bank is proud to support programs that impact youth in the communities where we are located. We focus that support on nonprofits and events that will be in our communities long-term and truly make a difference in children’s lives for many years,” said Mike Brown, regional president of Alpine Bank.

For information on Roundup River Ranch’s year-round camp programs, visit RoundupRiverRanch.org or call 970-524-2267.

About Roundup River Ranch

Roundup River Ranch enriches the lives of children with serious illnesses and their families by offering free, medically-supported camp programs that provide unforgettable opportunities to discover joy, friendships, and confidence. Annually, hundreds of children coping with cancer, blood disorders, organ transplants, and other serious conditions and their families benefit from Roundup River Ranch’s intentional and empowering camp programs. Roundup River Ranch is located two and a half hours from Denver near Gypsum, Colorado along the Colorado River. Roundup River Ranch is proud to be a member of SeriousFun Children’s Network, a growing global community of innovative camps and programs that provide life-changing support to children with serious illnesses and their families founded by Paul Newman. For more information about Roundup River Ranch, visit http://www.RoundupRiverRanch.org or call 970-524-2267.

The Community Market

A former restaurant space has been converted into a community market and community center for at-risk-youth.



The Community Market, a project of Eagle Valley Community Foundation, aims to improve quality of life for all in Eagle County by ensuring that everyone has access to good quality, nutritious food. The Community Market distributes food at no cost to Eagle County residents via locations in Gypsum and Edwards, our Mobile Market program that travels to neighborhoods up and down the valley, and in collaboration with our partner organizations. Learn more at https://eaglevalleycf.org/the-community-market/.