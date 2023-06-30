Roundup River Ranch raises over $500K for campers

Eagle County nonprofit Roundup River Ranch hosted a fundraiser in DEnver in May and raised over $520,000. Partner and affiliate Children’s Hospital Colorado presented Roundup River Ranch with a check for $20,000 during the event.

Roundup River Ranch/Courtesy photo

Summertime means summer camps, be it a day camp in the Vail Valley or a sleep-away camp several states away. Camp memories last a lifetime, but for some kids with serious illnesses, dreams of camp may never come true.

That’s not the case with Roundup River Ranch. This Eagle County-based nonprofit ensures that kids suffering from illnesses like cancer, blood disorders, organ transplants and more get to experience all the joys of summer camp — for free.

Roundup River Ranch is part of the The SeriousFun Children’s Network, founded by actor and philanthropist Paul Newman. Newman started the first camp in 1988, and it was built on Newman’s belief that kids with serious illnesses should be able to take a break from the hospital visits and treatments and enjoy the freedom and fun of camp while still being medically supported.

Roundup River Ranch is located north of Dotsero along the Colorado River Road, but it welcomes campers from all over, including the Denver metro area. It has a unique affiliation and highly respected partnership with Children’s Hospital Colorado and other highly regarded medical facilities in Denver and the surrounding areas. A Taste of Camp was held in Denver in May to increase awareness of this facility, which is the only one in the region. That event provided to be very fruitful for the nonprofit, bringing in over $520,000.

Originally called the City Slicker Soiree back in 2017, the Denver event has evolved and now hosts over 300 people to enjoy a cocktail hour, a silent and live auction and a family-style meal by Troy Guard, executive chef at TAG Restaurant Group and the winner of the Chef of the Year for Bar & Restaurant Expo’s 2023 Industry Excellence Awards.

Support Local Journalism Donate



“Chef Troy was able to gather eight of his Denver chef friends from restaurants all around the city to support the cuisine for this event. Chef Troy did a fun spin on a s’mores dessert that helped bring a taste of camp to the city. It was delicious,” said Sarah Johnson, president and CEO of Roundup River Ranch.

Although unique auction items like a Santa Monica fighter pilot experience for two, a Costa Rica luxury experience, an all-inclusive Montana trip with a personal ranch host and a winter/summer Vail experience brought in funds, most of the money raised was from the camper call paddle raise, which raised over $260,000. In addition, for every $5,000 donated, attendees had a chance to win a vintage Colombian emerald ring with round and marquise diamonds valued at over $30,000 generously donated by The Diamond Reserve in Denver.

Kathy Cole, center, shows off the special superhero cape she received at the event. A Taste of Camp honored Cole with the Superhero Award in recognition of her commitment to camp and her generous support. Roundup River Ranch/Courtesy photo

Kathy Cole, a founding board member, volunteer and supporter of Roundup River Ranch in Denver and in the Vail Valley was presented with the Superhero award. When the pandemic in March 2020 threatened to have camp programs cease, Cole stepped in and pledged $1 million. This funding allowed Roundup River Ranch to launch its first Camp Online program, which opened for campers and families in the summer of 2020. Since 2020, Roundup River Ranch’s Outreach Programs delivered over 10,000 camper experiences and supported mental wellness through connection that wasn’t limited by place.

“Kathy is an incredible philanthropist who has been involved with Roundup River Ranch since the early days and she always inspires us to ‘do something’ — which is the slogan on the back of the superhero cape she was given at the event,” Johnson said.

Some campers were also involved and part of the evening’s program.

“We opened with a camp dance choreographed by Camper Andy, who had everyone out of their seats dancing! Next, we had Camper Ainsley introduce her story with a video about her journey with camp and living with congenital heart disease. Then, we closed the evening with Camper Amy who sang the song ‘I See The Light’ from the movie ‘Tangled.’ It was truly magical. The campers were the stars of the show,” Johnson said.

Roundup River Ranch invited campers to be a part of the program and they performed songs and dances for the guests at A Taste of Camp. Roundup River Ranch/Courtesy photo

Locally, Roundup River Ranch is preparing for its Eagle County fundraisers later this summer. The annual August event is called A Grateful Harvest and will include a four-course dinner from renowned local chefs: Brian Akerman, Splendido; Paul Anders, Sweet Basil; Chris Schmidt, Craftsman; Molly Harrison, Hovey & Harrison. This brings guests out to the ranch and is held outdoors near Trent’s Cookhouse on Saturday, Aug. 12.

New this year is The Bullseye Roundup on Aug. 10 at Casteel Creek, a unique property in the Lake Creek area of Edwards. This location houses the Coyote Lodge and Sporting Club and will allow the adults attending a chance to experience the fun of camp activities and amenities specific to Casteel Creek. There will be an archery contest and a special guest to show you how it’s done. 2020 Paralympic Archery Gold Medalist, Kevin Mather, will assist with the friendly competition.

Rounding out the evening will be food stations, an inspiring program and live music by Turntable Revue.

“Roundup River Ranch is always free of charge for all children and their families. Our camp is funded through the generosity of the communities we serve and our loyal supporters, volunteers and partners to make this magical camp possible. We truly couldn’t do what we do without their help to fulfill this powerful mission,” Johnson said.

For tickets to A Grateful Harvest or The Bullseye Roundup, go to RoundupRiverRanch.org .