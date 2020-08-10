Roundup River Ranch’s annual gala is going virtual

Roundup River Ranch enriches the lives of children with serious illnesses and their families by offering free, medically-supported camp programs on its property near Gypsum. This summer, Roundup River Ranch’s annual gala will take place online on Monday at 6:30 p.m.

Chris Dillmann | cdillmann@vaildaily.com

Sign up: To join A Grateful Gathering to support Roundup River Ranch, visit . To join A Grateful Gathering to support Roundup River Ranch, visit AGratefulGathering.com

Roundup River Ranch will host the organization’s first virtual gala, A Grateful Gathering, at 6:30 p.m. Monday, airing live via its website at AGratefulGathering.com. All are invited to join in on the camp magic, from anywhere in the world, for a free hour-long event featuring camper performances, a high-profile live auction, “camper call” paddle raise, and inspiring stories.

Roundup River Ranch enriches the lives of children with serious illnesses and their families by offering free, medically-supported camp programs that provide opportunities to discover joy, friendships and confidence. Annually, hundreds of children coping with cancer, blood disorders, organ transplants and other serious conditions as well as their families benefit from Roundup River Ranch’s intentional and empowering camp programs. Roundup River Ranch is located along the Colorado River near Gypsum.

Roundup River Ranch is in an unprecedented moment like many other organizations, and seized the opportunity to reimagine its summer camp programs for 2020. This extraordinary time has highlighted the power of their virtual camp, Here We Go Online, to continue to enrich and transform lives of campers with serious illnesses and their families.

A Grateful Gathering on Monday will include a live auction with a professional auctioneer. Leading up to the event, guests can participate in an online silent auction with over 40 items. To place a bid on Roundup River Ranch’s silent auction items, register online at roundupriverranch.home.qtego.net.

Roundup River Ranch needs its patrons’ support more than ever as it braces for 2021. For the first time ever, you can join Roundup River Ranch online at no cost, from the comfort of your own home, for their largest fundraising event of the year.

To sign up for A Grateful Gathering, or to learn more about how to live stream this event, visit AGratefulGathering.com. To participate in the live auction and paddle raise, pre-register at roundupriverranch.home.qtego.net.

If you are unable to join live, you can still show your support by making a gift at roundupriverranch.org/a-grateful-gathering-donation/.

Roundup River Ranch is a member of SeriousFun Children’s Network, a growing global community of innovative camps and programs that provide life-changing support to children with serious illnesses and their families founded by Paul Newman. For more information about Roundup River Ranch, visit RoundupRiverRanch.org or call 970-524-2267.