Route 6 Café owner Ollie Holdstock became a U.S. citizen on the first day of this summer

Route 6 Café owner Ollie Holdstock poses for a photo after becoming a U.S. citizen on the first day of summer 2023.

Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

Can you pass the test? Here’s a small sample of questions from the official test for applicants for U.S. citizenship: • How many amendments does the U.S. Constitution have? • Who is one of your state’s U.S. Senators now? • What is the name of the Speaker of the House of Representatives? • Who wrote the Declaration of Independence? Answers: 27; Michael Bennet or John Hickenlooper; Kevin McCarthy; Thomas Jefferson.

From now on, the first day of summer will be a little more special for Ollie Holdstock. That’s the day the Route 6 Café owner became a U.S. citizen.

Holdstock took his time in taking the test. Born and raised in England, Holdstock came to the U.S. in 1981. At the time, he was working in a factory and owned a home. But the allure of the U.S. was strong. So was the allure of getting out of factory work.

Holdstock and his then-girlfriend first landed in Oklahoma City to start up a nightclub similar to the one they worked at in London. That first job lasted six months. Holdstock and his girlfriend then loaded up a Volkswagen van and traveled coast to coast. In California, Holdstock heard first about Aspen. Friends then recommended Vail. He landed here in 1983.

“It wasn’t about a job or real estate … it was about outdoor life,” Holdstock said. After coming from frequently-gloomy England, it was a revelation “to be in a place where people look forward to winter.”

Holdstock’s outdoor life — including skiing, mountain biking and motorcycling — since 2002 has been supported by the Route 6 Café. The restaurant moved in 2012 to its current location. Holdstock has a vested interest, of course, but he believes the community needs places like the restaurant and bar in EagleVail.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Part of the community

While the Vail Valley is in large part a transient place, Holdstock said the café enables him to be part of the broader community. The restaurant frequently hosts fundraisers and other events. “I love that part of it,” he said.

He also loves all the mostly motorcycle-related knick-knacks scattered around the space. Restaurant guests have brought in perhaps 98% of those artifacts, Holdstock said.

Over the decades, Holdstock’s love has grown for the Vail Valley and the U.S. in general. So why did he wait so long to apply for citizenship?

Ollie Holdstock, left, and longtime friend Tomas Sierant, a native of Poland, celebrate becoming U.S. citizens on June 21, 2023, in Denver. Meg Sierant/courtesy photo

The main reason was Holdstock’s mother in England.

She “never gave me a hard time about leaving (England),” Holdstock said. After living in this country for 10 years, he once told his mother about his interest in applying for citizenship.

“It kind of ruffled her feathers,” he recalled. So Holdstock stayed in the U.S., but as a foreign citizen. When his mother died a few years ago, he started to formally adopt his new home.

While the standard citizenship test has 100 questions, Holdstock had an abbreviated version of the test due the fact that he’s lived in this country for more than 25 years, along with being a bit older than 65.

*It was very pleasant,” he said.

Hugs and handshakes

Even more pleasant was the June 21 ceremony in Denver. That class of new citizens included 39 people from 18 countries. New citizens were on one side of the room, and family members and friends. As each new citizen’s name was called, there was a wave of applause.

But walking into the room before the ceremony, Holdstock heard his name called. It turned out to be longtime friend Tomas Sierant of West Vail Shell. Sierant, a native of Poland, had also passed his citizenship test and was in Denver along with wife Meg and daughter Lindsay.

“It was such a warm experience,” Holdstock said. That warmth continued through the ceremony, with plenty of hugs, handshakes and lots of American flags.

“I shook as many people’s hands as I could,” Holdstock said.

While Holdstock’s at an age when many people consider retirement and, perhaps, relocating to more beachy locations, the Vail Valley is just fine with him.

“I found this and I stopped looking,” he said. “This is my beach.”

And if he ever finds himself getting grumpy about the cost of living, or the difficulty in finding help, all he has to do is look outside, then think about that dingy factory back in England.