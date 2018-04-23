Rural Philanthropy Days connects grant-makers, grant-seekers; info session May 8 in Avon

AVON — The Community Resource Center and the Anschutz Family Foundation will host an outreach meeting Tuesday, May 8, in Avon to educate the community about the June 2019 Western Slope Rural Philanthropy Days conference, which serves Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Mesa and Pitkin counties.

The free session, held from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Avon Public Library Community Room, will share information about the statewide Rural Philanthropy Days program and the planning process for the June 2019 Western Slope Rural Philanthropy Days conference. Organizers will talk about what it means to serve on the regional Steering Committee that will lead the efforts in planning the conference.

For 27 years, local communities have worked to coordinate Rural Philanthropy Days in partnership with the Community Resource Center, the Anschutz Family Foundation and statewide grant-makers. Rural Philanthropy Days brings grant-makers into Colorado's rural areas to discuss community needs with grant-seekers and local leaders.

Rural Philanthropy Days began in the early 1990s, when a study found that only 3 percent of the funds granted by Colorado private foundations were awarded outside the Front Range; current Rural Philanthropy Days foundations now give 17 percent of their funding to rural communities.

Rural Philanthropy Days has become the bridge to connect the foundations with rural nonprofits and provide opportunities for networking, building relationships and educating one another on needs and service of a region.

For more information, visit crcamerica.org/rural-philanthropy-days.