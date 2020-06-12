Rural structure fire causes road closure on Hwy 131
A rural structure fire has caused a road closure on Colorado River Road near Bond.
Two cabins are reportedly involved, and air assets have been requested due to its proximity to wildland areas.
Crews from Gypsum Fire Protection District, Greater Eagle Fire Protection District, Eagle River Fire Protection District, Vail Fire and Emergency Services and the US Forest Service are on-site.
The fire is currently being reported as 2.5 acres in size.
Please watch for fire apparatus in the area and #SlowDownMoveOver for first responders.
This story will be updated.
