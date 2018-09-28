Ryan Fire caused by escaped campfire; Forest Service seeks information from public

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The U.S. Forest Service has determined that the Ryan Fire, which has been burning in both Colorado and Wyoming since Sept. 15 and has now spread to over 21,000 acres, and subsequently, was human-caused.

Wildland fire investigators have located the origin area of the fire and preliminary investigation indicates the fire was the result of an escaped campfire.

Stage 1 fire restrictions, which prohibit dispersed campfires outside of approved Forest Service fire rings, were in effect on Sept. 15.

Law enforcement officers from the U.S. Forest Service are seeking information on activity occurring in the area along National Forest System Trail 1152 — Encampment Trailhead to the north and Diamond Park Trailhead to the south — and the Encampment River, in the extreme northern tip of the Mount Zirkel Wilderness, Routt National Forest. Anyone with information, should call the fire information line at 307-314-9408.

Specifically, the fire origin is three miles southeast of Hog Park Guard Station, two miles south of the state line and two miles west of Buffalo Ridge Trailhead in Jackson County.

Law enforcement officers are particularly interested in hearing from hunters who may have been in Colorado Game Management Area 161 during that time.

When calling the fire information line, be prepared to provide name or contact information and information about the date, time, location and any identifying facts about the activity being reported. A Forest Service law enforcement officer will follow up with members of the public who provide tips.