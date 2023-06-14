Ryan Phebus wins Adidas Terrex Pepi’s Face-off for the third time

Ryan Phebus makes the ascent up Pepi's Face look easy en route to winning the Adidas Terrex Pepi's Face-Off for the third time in his career.

Chris Kendig/Courtesy photo

Ryan Phebus formulated a pretty basic game plan for Pepi’s Face-off as he drove up from his Boulder-area home on Sunday morning: stick with Cam.

“My mindset was, ‘ok I’m going to try and hang with Cam on the ups,'” Phebus said, referring to world class ski mountaineering athlete (and trail runner, Nordic skier and mountain biker) Cam Smith, the 2022 winner.

“He’s probably a little bit stronger than me, but I feel like I’m a better true runner. And that’s why I love this race, because it’s a nice balance: steep vertical mixed with some fast downhill running.”

No one could have described the 30-minutes of “beautiful pain” better. And with Smith absent, no one lapped the 45-degree, 250-foot ski run faster and better than Phebus either.

“This is definitely the best, most comfortable I’ve felt. Don’t get me wrong, it was definitely hard, but yeah I felt good,” Phebus, the 2017 and 2018 Pepi’s Face-Off champion and fourth-place finisher last year, said after career-win No. 3.

His nearest challengers were Joe DeMoor and Jeshurun Small, who will go into the official record books as tying for second. Demoor, who took the 2022 Skyrunning World Championships vertical kilometer and competed for Team USA at the World Mountain Running Championships in Thailand last November, was on the awards podium for the 10k trail race he’d run earlier in the morning when the Pepi’s Face-off gun went off, but rallied to get on the podium.

Last year, Phebus also raced the 10k trail race before the grueling uphill march. On Sunday, he came in with one goal.

“This year I decided to put all my eggs in one basket. I was definitely gunning for the win,” he said.

Upon arrival, the former champion was called over to the starting line tent area and handed a bright yellow bib. At first, Phebus didn’t know what to think of the Tour de France-like leader’s bib, intended to help directors and announcers identify him throughout the quad-numbing drama.

“Normally I’m like all-black, low-key, stealth mode,” he said. “Then I was like, ‘you know what, I’m kind of into it.'”

The women’s race capped an exciting morning of dueling between pro runners Janelle Lincks and Dani Moreno. Moreno, last year’s 10k Spring Runoff champion, finished second this year as Lincks blasted the punchy and technical single track course in 49 minutes, 24.6 seconds for the 94-second victory. A few hours later, the Boulder-area former CSU All-American — a soccer player who picked up running as a senior in high school and ran her first trail race ever at the 2020 Dynafit Vail Hill Climb — completed the double by also winning Pepi’s Faceoff. Moreno was still pleased with the weekend’s efforts.

“Using races as a fitness gauge can be intimidating and vulnerable, but I am glad I embraced the challenge,” Moreno posted on social media. “The races provided me with valuable insights that I can apply in the months ahead as I set my sights on the end of August.”

Moreno is looking to improve upon her breakthrough third-place finish at the Ultra-Trail du Mont Blanc (UTMB) Orsières-Champex-Chamonix 56-kilometer trail race in France on Aug. 31.

Janelle Lincks started trail running in 2020. The Boulder-area runner won the 10k trail race and came back a few hours later to win Pepi’s Face-Off. Chris Kendig/Courtesy photo

When asked what it’s like to make such a painful undertaking look relatively easy, Phebus was left a bit dumbfounded trying to relate his elite fitness to the common man, many of whom lined the black-diamond slope underneath the sunny, 70-degree skies to cheer and observe the classic celebratory end of the 21st Mountain Games.

“It’s like. I don’t know….” he started.

“Every time you get to the top of each lap, the lactic acid just fills your body. You feel like you almost can’t move, but I know like, ok, just keep jogging, keep jogging.”

Yes, do that.

“And then once the downhill comes, I feel like honestly I can just open up and recover,” he continued, losing us mere mortals in the process.

“And that’s something I’ve always thought of myself at being good at — being able to run fast downhill and recover at the same time. I think it’s important to be able to develop that skill. Being able to turnover quickly without exerting too much.”

Phebus, who moved from Leadville a couple years ago, is debating trips to Utah or Alaska for his two favorite Cirque Series events later this summer. Next week, he’ll head to Canada for the Meet the Minotaur Sky Running Series race. A podium there could help him qualify for the international Sky Running championships in October.

Good thing he just won $2,000.

“That’s travel money,” he laughed.