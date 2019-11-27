Sage Outdoor Adventures: A True Backcountry Experience

Editor’s Note: This Sponsored content is brought to you by Sage Outdoor Adventures.

Photo Courtesy of Sage Outdoors

Sage Outdoor Adventures is your ticket to pristine and inspiring outdoor activities, from snowmobiling to rafting, side-by-side RZRs, 5 stand sporting clays, fly-fishing and horseback riding.

Darryl and Cole Bangert, co-owners and father/son team, have been backcountry and river guides for over 40 years. Joe Tomasic, general Manager, has been with the pair since 1997 and helped open Sage in 2008. Darryl has pioneered several outdoor adventure companies in the valley, which means Sage always insists on doing it better than the last time.

Sage is ranked No. 1 on Trip Advisor and has a 98 percent referral rating, higher than any other outfitter in the nation.

All land-based tours operate on a 6,000-acre private mountain situated near Castle Peak, north of Wolcott. Sage snowmobilers, ATVers and horseback riders have this mountain all to themselves.

Sage hires its guides based on personality and core values. These knowledgeable, passionate and friendly guides usher small groups on trails through forests of aspen, juniper, sage and pine, dotted with sparkling ponds and creeks. This guarantees an intimate backcountry experience with stunning views, including the grand overlook on Red Canyon Cliffs, which sits above a 2,400-foot chasm.

Photo Courtesy of Sage Outdoors

In addition to over 85 miles of custom-built four-wheeling and snowmobiling trails, the company owns conveniently located river rafting outposts on the Eagle, Arkansas and Colorado rivers. Sage’s whitewater rafting program is the most thought out, family friendly and professional experience in Colorado.

Sage is the only local outfitter that offers 5 Stand Sporting Clays with 13 stations, creating endless shot combinations.

Fly-fishing on 7 miles of private water, accessed with Polaris RZRs, takes place on the exclusive Piney River; it’s the “Holy Grail” of fly-fishing rivers.

“Our main goal is to connect people with nature and hope they disconnect from their daily grind for at least a few minutes,” Tomasic says. “We take people to amazing locations they otherwise wouldn’t be able to get to.”