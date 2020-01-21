Sailors sweep past Battle Mountain basketball

Battle Mountain's Owen Ruotolo goes for a layup against Steamboat Springs Tuesday in Edwards. Steamboat won the game, 54-42.

Chris Dillmann | CDillmann@vaildaily.com

Dean Smith lives.

It wasn’t exactly the four-corners offense, but the former North Carolina coach would have liked it.

With a 27-23 lead after three quarters, Steamboat Springs just passed the ball around and worked its way to a 34-30 victory over Battle Mountain girls basketball on Tuesday in Edwards.

Tuesday showed there are many ways to skin a cat. Not only did a delay offense eat clock, but it also seemed to make the Huskies feel the need to hurry up their own offense, which resulted in turnovers and more long Steamboat possessions.

“We’ve had some rough seasons the last three years and we’ve had several games this year when we’ve been up by even 20 points, and we didn’t know how to keep a lead,” Sailors coach George Ibarra said. “I always want us to play like we’re behind, but we needed to slow it down and make the other team make the next move.”

The Sailors started the fourth by hanging onto the ball for the first 2:10 of the period. The Huskies got the ball for three seconds and turned it over. With 5:28 remaining, Steamboat’s Katie Lake, who led all scorers with 10 points, got a steal and converted into a layup.

The Huskies finally got the ball for a little bit and scored on a Gianna Carroll field goal with 3:11 left.

Alden Pennington answered Lake’s second bucket of the fourth with a 3, closing the Sailors’ lead to 31-28 with a little more than two minutes to go. Shelbie Weiss tore down the baseline for a layup with 1:11 left to make it 34-28.

If you’re wondering, there is no shot clock in high school basketball in Colorado. CHSAA, the state’s governing body, has considered it but nixed the idea based on cost.

The Huskies fell to 4-6 overall and 1-1 in the 4A Slope, while the Sailors moved to 4-10 and 2-2.

Boys fall in nightcap

Battle Mountain boys basketball has a bad case of the Januarys, if that’s a thing.

The Huskies started the season well with a 4-2 record in December. That seems like a long time ago now. Battle Mountain fell to 1-4 in January with a 54-42 loss to Steamboat Springs on Tuesday.

The visiting Sailors (8-7, 4-0) got a little bit of space during a second-quarter, 3-point shower. The Sailors Connor Hansen, Cade Gedeon, Jake Kressig and Dawson Lindquist were all in on that.

With Steamboat Springs leading, 27-21, at the half, Steamboat couldn’t put it away not could the Huskies mountain a comeback. And it left both coaches perplexed after the game.

“We weren’t locked in,” Sailors coach Mike VanDahl. “Loose balls got by us. Rebounds got by us. In the first half, we really relied on our talent. But it’s a road win, our first league road win. You’ve gotta find a way to win and that’s the only stat that matters.

Lindquist topped the Sailors with 20 points, while Hansen and Kressig had 11 each.

While frustrating for the Huskies (5-6, 0-2), their coach doesn’t think his team is far away from capturing its December form.

“At times, I think we lose who were are,” Philip Tronsrue said. “We know who we are when we work as a team and well within the system as a team. We were right there. It was still a three-point game in the fourth quarter. There are just times when we lose focus on who we are.”

Ideally, that’s a team that presses and can control the pace and tempo of the game, while on offense has good execution producing good looks at the hoop

Steamboat Springs’ teams head to Glenwood Springs on Saturday, while the Huskies boys are at Adams City on Tuesday. Both teams return to league play at home on Jan. 31 against those same Demons.