Salomon: Salmonfly — hatches we dream about.￼

The next big exciting thing for fly anglers, after the Mothers Day caddis, is the salmonfly hatch.

Michael Salomone/Courtesy photo

Mother’s Day caddis are still haunting our dreams. And for good reason — the hatch lasts a while. Other mystical hatches in Colorado would be green drakes. This mayfly exaggeration lumbers through the air with clumsiness and falls onto the river surface like an uncoordinated puppy. But when we talk about the true giants of the insect realm, it is the salmonflies that get anglers worked up. A good salmonfly hatch is what fly angler’s dreams are made of.

What is a salmonfly? The largest specimen in the stonefly family is the Pteronarcys Californica, aka the salmonfly. These large insects emerge in the late spring as runoff from mountain snowmelt consumes the rivers. Heavy, turbulent water can impede the ability to fully appreciate the emergence. However, when the conditions are right and an angler knows where the hatch is predominantly emerging, the Colorado River salmonfly hatch leads to epic results.

That is not to say wading anglers will suffer; they just might struggle a little more this year. Snow levels are outstanding, making float fishing the preferred approach. Wading anglers will need to take heed and lean towards more conservative foot placement. Sequestered to the bank, anglers will need to work harder to achieve memorable results.

There is an extraordinary salmonfly hatch on the Gunnison River. This is a hard-to-reach angling outing as the prime miles of river are obscured by looming canyon walls. The Gunnison salmonfly hatch is a dream trip for some anglers, but a quieter, more subtle salmonfly hatch occurs on the upper Colorado River. The population of salmonfly nymphs that spend around three years developing to maturity have gathered in the shoulder sections of the river. Clusters of the nymphs can border on the absurd with numbers in the hundreds under one large flat rock.

When fishing in high water with large bugs, efficiency trumps gracefulness.

Michael Salomone/Courtesy photo

High water dislodges numerous salmonfly nymphs as they naturally begin to increase their activity. Even in colored water, the large, dark nymphs attract the watchful gaze of trout mesmerized by the gluttony. This is a bug trout need to chew to eat.

With massive numbers of bugs in the water, a Pat’s rubber legs nymph is a perfect choice for action early in the hatch. This nymph possesses a lot of the desirable traits necessary— dark color, heavy weight and enticing leg action that swims in the heavy current.

The Gunnison River is home to an extraordinary salmonfly — the largest specimen in the stonefly family — hatch.

Michael Salomone/Courtesy photo

Fished in tandem with another meaty offering, this may not be the most graceful angling for fly fishers. However, in the high water and with big bugs, anglers are striving for effectiveness. Relegated to heavy weights and large strike indicators, anglers need to slow down their presentations, utilizing any current-breaking structure to allow the nymphs to sink deep.

Golden stoneflies are emerging now as well. Pairing a lighter colored and slightly smaller golden stone nymph is a perfect compliment to a Pat’s nymph. It truly is the salmonfly the trout are keyed into, but the trailing golden stone has always produced.

The last week in May has been the prime time for salmonfly fishing over the years. When the temperature climbs to 55 degrees, the nymphs emerge in massive numbers. Nymphal shucks gather in the riverside rocks like autumn leaves, and hummingbird-sized adults helicopter through the air across the river.

When the hatch is happening the emergence is spectacular. Fly anglers revel in the awe of the natural world and this emergence is a prime example of the entomology anglers geek out on.

Anglers that enjoy time on the tying bench can spin up some massive dry flies with thick foam, fuzzy wings and heavy hooks. Not requiring the delicacy of a size 18 Blue Wing Olive dry fly, salmonfly dries hit the water with a plop. Often buzzing along the surface trying to regain flight when blown onto the water or after laying eggs. Trout will smash the big flies before the morsel disappears.

The biggest trout in the river lose their inhibitions when the bugs arrive. Beasts from undercut banks materialize beneath the floating orange insects. Trout feed without care or concern. Gluttony overwhelms their intentions.

The sheer size of the salmonfly makes trout feed without any concern or inhibition.

Michael Salomone/Courtesy photo

When it comes down to fly -angler excitement, bugs get things going. First, we had the Mother’s Day caddis. Now we can revel in the salmonfly hatch. We are lucky to have them. Most years, any angler enjoys the dance— wading or floating. This year our snowpack is looking more like a float season. Stay safe. Salmonfly dreams are about to come true.