Salomone: Bite-sized.

Iridescence on a feisty, fall brown trout.

Michael Salomone/Courtesy photo

We all yearn for the opportunity to cast massive articulated streamers in hopes of attracting the biggest beast in the pool. But the fly fisher who chooses to throw small streamers and target specific portions of the river structure will have a more active day. When it comes to keeping your net wet in the shallow water conditions currently found on the Eagle River, small streamers will outfish large streamers in terms of the number of fish caught.

Small streamer fly selections are somewhat basic. Olive conehead buggers and generic, black woolly buggers are examples. Zonkers in natural tones work without having to work it. This fly swims in the water on its own. On a slow retrieve, the fly bends, folds and moves in the river currents with an enticing motion. Weighted and unweighted squirrel tail leech patterns are effective.

The Muddler minnow has all the attributes for success — just not for me. There are some prominent fly fishers who list the muddler minnow in their top fly choices. My confidence has been shattered as far as the muddler goes from my fly rod. For fly fishers who find success, I encourage you to fish with confidence and keep tying on the muddler. The conditions along the Eagle River now are ideal.

In a pinch up towards Sylvan Lake State Park, I worked a small chartreuse and white, lead-eyed Clouser minnow through a chain of beaver ponds with great success. The brookies were in full fall spawning colors and eager to give a piece of saltwater meat a chase.

The author holds up a smallmouth bass that ate a bite sized streamer on the Yampa River, Colorado. Michael Salomone/Courtesy photo

Throwing Clouser minnows in freshwater is not a new tactic for me. I’ve thrown them for carp and drum, both smallmouth and largemouth bass, as well as gar. While fly fishing in Ohio, I spotted a large catfish in shallow water of the Scioto River. A bite-sized Clouser was the fly used to seduce the fish into eating.

The Eagle River offers the best opportunity for repeatable success. It is not the giants I’m targeting but high numbers of fish in shallow water with aggressive attitude. Expect a lot of feisty brown trout. Look for slashing strikes and long follows. Swing your fly from the deep main channel into the shoulder water where the current diminishes. Baitfish seeking refuge in the bank-side rocks give brown trout a reason for chasing a fly all the way to shore.

A stairstep scenario is where a line of rocks designates a drop in depth that possesses a broader footprint in the river. Fly fishers get multiple shots at the trickle of currents that break and flow through the rocks.

Boulder pockets should be given attention. Where dry-fly fishers place their top water flies are good holds for brown trout holding in place, waiting for an opportunity to eat. Steer your streamer along the edge of the boulder and fast current first. Fish the opposite side of the boulder next. Plop the streamer right in the soft pocket on the downstream side of the rock and let it sink.

Food is scarce. Fish are eagerly giving chase to streamers that represent a bite-sized meal and to a fly that can be manipulated in thin water. Dance the feathers with pauses and switches to signal weakness and trigger a bite.

Gear for shallow water streamer fly fishing isn’t extravagant. Short leaders maintain more direct contact, increasing the effectiveness of a good hookset. No-slip loop knots allow the fly to tumble and twitch with a hap-hazard appearance. A common floating weight forward line works. Your most reliable 5-weight that performs well under the stress heavy nymphing delivers is a great crossover rod for throwing small streamers.

Bite-sized streamers are targeted by every brown trout this time of year leading to a day filled with rod bending action.

A small example of bite sized streamers. Michael Salomone/Courtesy photo

On a different note, the holidays are rapidly approaching. While some people await Black Friday prices on large item purchases like televisions and computers, consider adding fly-fishing gear to your choices when shopping. Crossing off a few of the fly fishers in your life that made it to the ‘good list’ with equipment purchased on sale is a win-win situation. Vail Valley Anglers fly shop will be holding a customer appreciation sale starting on Nov. 24 and ending on Dec. 1, 2025 to assist shoppers in obtaining the best prices for fly fishing gear, travel clothing and more.

Michael Salomone has lived in the Eagle River valley since 1992. He started his professional guiding career in 2002 and currently guides for Vail Valley Anglers. He lives on the bank of the Eagle River with his wife, Lori, his youngest daughter, Ella, and a yellow Labrador named Poppy. His published writing has appeared in Southwest Fly Fishing, Fly Rod & Reel, Eastern Fly Fishing, On the Fly, FlyLords, the Pointing Dog Journal, Upland Almanac, TROUT, American Fly Fishing, USA Today Hunt & Fish and Fly Fisherman magazines.