Salomone: Take a kid.

The author holds Isaac Miranda's first fish during a recent outing on Nottingham Lake.

Michael Salomone/Courtesy photo

It doesn’t happen enough. Occupations, responsibilities and families consume more time than the clock affords. Despite the overwhelming pressures of life, there are still moments that deserve appropriate attention. When a six year old boy asks you to take him fishing, some of those other things need to be put on hold.

The approach went something like this: “Mr. Salomone, you can take me fishing on Saturday.” That was Isaac Miranda’s way of asking me if I would take him fishing. He’s in first grade and he knows about my angling writing in the Vail Daily. We made plans to fish Nottingham Lake on a Tuesday afternoon.

Expectations need to be realigned when fishing with kids. I started teaching kids to fish in 1999. Approaching any educational fishing experience can be daunting. Snacks and drinks alleviate undesirable behaviors. No kid walks into a room with a light above him/her that says, ‘I’m hungry.’ Anticipate the need for some sustenance and you will be heading in the right direction.

While I believe anyone can learn to fly fish, my love of angling was fostered in spinning gear decades before I learned to cast a fly. Without the fishing foundation that was established in my youth — learning to tie knots, how to fish different lures and baits and what fish I enjoyed to catch — I never would have continued on this lifelong angling quest.

Isaac Miranda’s friend, Calvin, helps with landing a rainbow trout during a recent outing on Nottingham Lake. Michael Salomone/Courtesy photo

The necessity to expose children to fishing ignites the fire for the next generation. And when a young man expresses desire, I am more than willing to help stoke his fire.

My father was not an angler. He was a college professor, but he knew that with three boys, a farm pond was a safe place to cut them loose. My brothers and I became quite adept at foraging for bait, scavenging for derelict gear washed haphazardly against the shore and chasing anything that would bite a hook, from fish and turtles to frogs. We were boys.

I fell in love with the fish, water and brotherly bonding. Those feelings still exist today, decades after cultivation in southern Ohio. Since 1992, fly fishing in the Eagle River Valley has soothed my soul.

Isaac Miranda finds a good fishing perch on Lake Nottingham. Michael Salomone/Courtesy photo

Making way for the next generation of river watchers, the pool of interested or qualified individuals has dwindled. Active participation is required to garner young men and women’s interests in caring about the environment, the river and its fish. There must be a new guard to come after our passing to continue the battle for access, water quality and angling security. The right to be an angler should never be diminished.

Embracing the opportunity to introduce Isaac to something new, I gathered up the necessary gear. A quick stop for bait and some additional lures had me feeling confident the adventure would yield success. If nothing else, we were going to have some fun.

The weather changed overnight. Cold winds and heavy clouds occupied the skyline. We pulled up our hoods, tightened our hat bands and embarked upon our mini-adventure. Isaac insisted on carrying the backpack with our gear. Playing the role of fisherman, he wanted to do all of it.

His mother joined us as we jousted with the wind along the bank of Nottingham Lake. Dimples from light rain drops began to cover the water. When the sunlight peeked through, we would see trout in the clear water.

When Isaac’s line finally drew tight and held through the fight I cradled the fish in my hands. This was his first fish. Isaac was all smiles. So was Mom — and me, too.

“I want to touch it!” he shouted.

Isaac stands on the rocks, focusing on his fishing while his mom watches. Michael Salomone/Courtesy photo

He laid his hand on the side of the little rainbow trout, feeling the slime, touching the cold, scale covered skin. Other fish followed. Some fought free, others came to hand. Isaac’s father soon met up with us. He chronicled a catch or two on video. Another young angler named Calvin came and assisted Isaac with another trout.

The first fish outing was a huge success. Everyone had a great time. I told Isaac we would do it again.

“You can take me up here again tomorrow,” he responded.

It takes effort to go fishing — for adults or kids. Exposing children to angling is the best way to cultivate a new generation. Who are you going to pass it on to? As far as Isaac goes, I think he’s hooked.