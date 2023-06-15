Salomone: The angling buddy who never says no.

Andrew Jorgenson and his pup, Jaeger.

Michael Salomone/Courtesy photo

It’s a common theme here in the Vail area: an angling buddy who never says no. Knowing there is always that one special companion who will join you is a comforting thought. The one who will stand chest-deep in the river watching your flies with the same intensity as you. The one who will share your sandwich no matter what the flavor. Our four-legged angling companions are always willing to go.

At Vail Valley Anglers we have a collection of four-legged angling companions that occupy our riverbanks, rafts and fly shop. They are fishing buddies who can’t wait for the chance to join us. Tails wagging, eyes bright (and if you look close enough they are smiling).

Angling canines are not just for guides either. A stop along the Eagle River produces numerous anglers with their canine companion in tow. Spend any amount of time at the boat ramps and you will see the dogs who like to float and fish.

The Guides from Vail Valley Anglers who feel the best angling companion has Milk-bone breath shared a little information about why their dog makes fishing even better. Let’s take a moment to praise the angling dogs that enhance our fly-fishing experience.

Questions

What is it about your dog that makes a day of fishing even better? Where is your dog’s favorite fishing place or trip? What is one piece of advice you would give to people trying to develop a fishing dog?

Hatch, Bret Elkman’s faithful fishing companion. Michael Salomone/Courtesy photo

Guide: Brett Elkman

Dog: Hatch

1. He gets so focused when I hook a fish and he gets so excited. His pure enjoyment makes my day.

2. Right next to me. And he likes road trips so anywhere I drive to.

3. Work with them everyday for a short period but make it fun and be patient.

Barnaby Jones and Rob Waters out for a fish and float. Michael Salomone/Courtesy photo

Guide: Rob Waters

Dog: Barnaby Jones, English chocolate labrador retriever

1. He makes the day even better, just knowing he’s with me.

2. His favorite fishing place is anywhere he can swim.

3. My advice is to get them on the water when they are young and have a properly fitted PFD in case of a swift water adventure.

Guide: Andrew Jorgenson

Dog: Jaeger

1. I love bringing my dog fishing because he is always excited to catch fish. He knows that when the rod is bent there is a fish to follow. Sometimes when I am fishing an indicator or a big dry, I can see him watching it like a four-legged guide! Ha.

2. We are still working on getting him comfortable on the boat but he does great wading.

Winston’s favorite place to fish is the Eagle River. Michael Salomone/Courtesy photo

Guide: Will Watson

Dog: Winston

1. He loves to watch the fish being caught, but you have to let him lick the fish.

2. Winston’s favorite place to fish is the Eagle River.

3. I have only let Winston stay in one spot since he was a puppy; that way he won’t move around the boat and get in other angler’s way. A bone or peanut butter kong is a good distraction.

Guide: Lyle Yazzie

Dog: Finley

1. He sparks conversation with other anglers and brings a smile to all. He is a wonderful companion on any fishing trip.

2. He really enjoys sitting in his basket, watching all the action and experiencing the outdoors with his people. I don’t think he minds being fed treats all day, either.

3. You and your dog’s safety are top priority. Take it slow, beware of potential hazards and wildlife and bring plenty of water, treats and comfort items.

The author’s dogs, Poppy and Gunner. Michael Salomone/Courtesy photo

Guide: Michael Salomone

Dogs: Gunner and Poppy, yellow labradors (aka my blonde dogs)

1. Gunner is the old man. He makes any trip better whether I’m catching fish or not. Poppy is our poppy flower. She has naturally developed her own personality when it comes to fishing.

2. Poppy prefers floats but enjoys wade fishing too. The Colorado River is her favorite. Gunner is too old to wade anymore. He needs to float or stay on the couch.

3. Best advice is to take them as often as possible. Repetition and reinforcement will form the behavior you desire.

Let’s hear it for the four-legged anglers. Isn’t it time to take your dog fishing? I can’t think of a better net-man.