Salvation Army Helps Weekend Travelers During Vail Pass Closure

VAIL — Eastbound Interstate 70 was closed at mile marker 176 in Vail from 3:59 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 23, and re-opened at 12:25 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 24, because of severe weather conditions on Vail Pass and at mile marker 205 in Silverthorne. During the same time frame, several traffic related incidents and severe weather conditions at the Eisenhower/Johnson Tunnel also contributed to the closure. I-70 was also closed both east and westbound at several locations along the mountain corridor between the Front Range and Vail.

The Salvation Army set up a shelter at the Vail Municipal Building and at the Vail Chapel and serviced nearly 100 travelers during the closure. The shelter remained open until the morning on Dec. 24.

For more information, contact Officer Mike Bindle at 970-479-2200.