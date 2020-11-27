Salvation Army recruiting local bell ringers

Bells will be ringing from Nov. 27 through Christmas Eve, in two hour shifts, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Special to the Daily

The Vail Valley Salvation Army is looking for a few, good bell ringers.

Bell ringing will occur at nine grocery store entrances across the Vail Valley this holiday season. These include all City Markets, Walmart, Edwards Village Market, Ridley’s Market Gypsum and new this year, Hovey & Harrison.

“This year, bell ringing is our only fundraising event,“ said Tsu Wolin-Brown, the center coordinator for the local chapter of the Salvation Army. ”Salvation Army has been providing a safety net to families and individuals who have been impacted by COVID. When our kettles are manned, it brings in much needed funding to keep us able to ’do the most good.’ A two hour shift may be the equivalent to watching a movie, but it makes a huge impact on helping others in our community.”

New this year, contactless donations can also be made through the virtual red kettle link at http://vailredkettle.org.

Stacey Birtwhistle, bell ringing coordinator stated, “This is a wonderful and easy way to give back during this holiday season. Grab a friend, colleague, teammate or family member and make an event out of it. Support those in the most need in our valley, especially this year when the needs are so great, while having fun and getting into the holiday spirit yourself!”

Erik Williams and his family have made this event an annual tradition and this year may be even more special. “We wear the red apron not only to fill the kettle but also to spread some holiday cheer in these crazy times.”

Bells will be ringing from Nov. 27 through Christmas Eve, in two hour shifts, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. To sign up, go to: https://bellringer.salvationarmyvail.org.

All volunteers will be masked to keep us all safe while filling the red kettle.