Super Tuesday projection: Bernie Sanders wins Colorado’s presidential primary

Bernie Sanders stands with his wife, Jane, at a Denver rally at the Colorado Convention Center on Sunday, Feb. 16.

Jesse Paul | The Colorado Sun

EAGLE — Eagle County voters joined electors from throughout Colorado and from 13 other states to make their presidential preferences known on Super Tuesday.

In initial results released at 7:15 p.m., with just over 10,000 ballots counted, Eagle County Democrats were mirroring Dems from the state as a whole by selecting Bernie Sanders as their preferred presidential candidate with 2,145 votes, 32 percent of the total. Michael Bloomberg pulled in the second-highest total with 1,935 votes, or 29 percent, with Joe Biden claiming 24 percent, 1,628 votes.

Sanders has won Colorado’s Democratic presidential primary, according to a projection from The Associated Press. The state has 67 delegates at stake.

It was Colorado’s first presidential primary in 20 years, and Sanders’ victory shows how much the Democratic Party can attract independents, still the largest voting bloc in a state that’s moved further left in recent elections.

As of 7:15 p.m., the Colorado Secretary of State’s office had Sanders with 35.94% of the votes with Michael Bloomberg at 24.03% and Joe Biden with 21.06%. Elizabeth Warren had 16.30%.

Colorado held presidential primaries from 1992 to 2000, then dropped them to save money. In 2016, voters approved reinstating primaries after complaining about the caucus system of thousands of precinct meetings to start choosing presidential candidates.

Sanders defeated Hillary Clinton in the state’s 2016 Democratic caucuses, and he has maintained an enthusiastic base in Colorado ever since.

On the Republican side, President Donald Trump drew the county’s GOP support with 91 percent of the votes.

By early evening, Eagle County Clerk and Recorder Regina O’Brien estimated approximately 16,000 ballots would be cast in the presidential primary. She noted a large contingent of voters waited until Super Tuesday to cast their primary ballots. As of the end of business on Monday, O’Brien said the clerk’s office had received around 9,000 ballots and an estimated 7,000 additional ballots were dropped off between 7 a.m and 7 p.m. Tuesday. That trend played out statewide.

“Turnout for the Colorado Presidential Primary could be record-setting, with clerks anticipating a high volume of ballots returned today and tomorrow,” said Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold in a news release.

Late dropouts

The days leading up to Super Tuesday were provided extra juice for the race when candidates Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar dropped out of the race.

Griswold sent out a press release Monday that informed voters who had turned in the ballots and who had selected one of the candidates who had withdrawn that they could not vote again. Voters who had filled out a ballot, but not yet returned it, were given the option to change their selection by crossing off the name of their first pick and marking the oval next to their preferred candidate before dropping it in a drop-box or returning it in person.

O’Brien said her office had fielded some calls from voters who had cast ballots for candidates who are no longer in the race. However, she noted that the late turnout supported the theory that voters didn’t make up their minds until just before Super Tuesday so they were aware of who was no longer in the running.

This story will be updated

