Sandy Treat memorial service set for Oct. 1 at 4 Eagle Ranch

Friends and family, along with the Vail Valley community, will have the opportunity to celebrate the life of 10th Mountain Division veteran Sandy Treat on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 4 Eagle Ranch at 4 p.m.

The ranch is located at 4098 State Highway 131, north of Wolcott. Anyone requiring a ride from Vail to 4 Eagle Ranch for the memorial service should contact the Colorado Snowsports Museum at (970) 476-1876 and they will attempt to facilitate the request.

Treat died at age 96 on the evening of Sept. 1 at Vail Health Hospital. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made in Treat’s name to the Colorado Snowsports Museum.

U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, who represents Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District, which includes Vail, honored Treat’s life through an official entry in the Congressional Record on September 12.

Treat was a World War II veteran who trained for winter and mountain warfare at Camp Hale in Colorado, located between Red Cliff and Leadville. He returned to Colorado after the war and became a beloved member of the Vail community, eventually being inducted into the Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame.

Neguse introduced a bill earlier this year that would designate Camp Hale as the first-ever National Historical Landscape in order to preserve and honor the legacy of veterans like Sandy. The Congressional record entry reads as follows:

“Madame Speaker, I wish to express my sincere sorrow for the loss of Sanford Morris ‘Sandy’ Treat Jr., a veteran of World War II, serving with the 10th Mountain Division and a longtime resident in the Vail Valley and pillar of the community there.

“Sandy was one of the first soldiers at Camp Hale, which was established during the Second World War to train soldiers for winter and mountain warfare. The skills he honed there and exposure to the Mountain West would stay with him through war, future business endeavors and raising a family. He returned to Colorado so many years later as a master skier, historian of the 10th Mountain Division, and beloved resident.

“Sandy’s loss will be felt by so many across the state of Colorado, military, and snow-sports communities. An avid ski racer, he helped to facilitate world-renowned races in Vail and the surrounding areas. He was inducted into the Colorado Snowsports Hall of Fame — an honor recognizing Sandy’s passion and dedication to the outdoors as well as the service of those at Camp Hale. His advocacy to enact policy that protected public lands are still having an impact; in the large public lands bill worked on by many members of Colorado’s Congressional delegation, Camp Hale is recognized as protected public lands and would be designated as the first-ever National Historical Landscape.

“It was my honor to meet Sandy before his passing and I will hold that memory close to my heart as we press forward on the proposals for which he spent so much of his life advocating. My wife Andrea and I are holding Sandy’s loved ones and all those who knew him in our prayers, and hope the nation will join us in mourning the loss of this tremendously passionate and skilled individual.”