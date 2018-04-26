Sara Moore named media director at local marketing and advertising agency Hill Aevium

VAIL — Hill Aevium recently announced the promotion of Sara Moore to the role of media director.

"My goal in this new position is to continue to lead the agency and our clients through an ever-changing media landscape," Moore said. "I will work to elevate our tracking and reporting systems in order to deeply understand our clients' (return on investment) and how to build on our successes."

Moore said she also wants to "make bold media moves to help our clients stand out, complementing traditional media buys with strategic partnerships and other unconventional marketing tactics to reach our target audiences in a meaningful way."

Moore started her advertising career in Boston after receiving her undergraduate degree at Endicott College in Beverly, Massachusetts. She moved to Vail to snowboard for a season and ended up at Hill Aevium on the account services side of the business and eventually moved into the media department in 2015.

To learn more, visit http://www.hillaevium.com or call 970-926-6700.