Saturday’s Vail Daily Cover Photo: All in the preparation

Chris Dillmann
  

Brock Terry with Beaver Creek Lift Operations augers holes into the snow to set up the fencing for winter time operations Friday at Beaver Creek. The resort announced it will be opening Monday, two days ahead of schedule.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

