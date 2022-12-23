 Saturday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Frozen fun | VailDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Saturday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Frozen fun

News News |

Ben Roof
For the Vail Daily
Alexe Gilles, who previously appeared as Queen Elsa in Disney’s World on Ice, performs Thursday at Vail’s Solaris Ice Performance in Vail Village. The show was put on by Discover Vail and U.S. Figure Skating.
Ben Roof/For the Vail Daily
Trending - News
See more

Support Local Journalism