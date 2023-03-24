Saturday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Gonna be a minute News News | 11 min ago Emergency workers assess the damage at the site of Friday morning’s crash on I-70 westbound entering Vail. The crash involving two semis closed the interstate for more than five hours. Colorado Department of Transportation/Courtesy photo Trending - News Moving semi hits parked semi in East Vail, causing I-70 to be shut down for more than 5 hours 5 hrs ago Spring storm blasts Vail with wet, heavy snow Mar 22, 2023 Multiple accidents around Eagle County Mar 23, 2023 Pair of spring vacationers die sledding halfpipe at Copper Mountain Resort on Sunday night Mar 20, 2023 Vail Resorts to get more aggressive in pursuing stock buybacks Mar 22, 2023 See more Support Local JournalismDonate