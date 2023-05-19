 Saturday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Graduation day | VailDaily.com
Saturday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Graduation day

Chris Dillmann
  

Vail Ski and Snowboard Academy graduate Miles Rucker addresses the Class of 2023 during Friday's commencement ceremony at 4 Eagle Ranch in Wolcott. The Class of 2023 graduated 25 seniors.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

