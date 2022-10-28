 Saturday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Catch the sun | VailDaily.com
Saturday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Catch the sun

A Sunsense Solar worker carries solar panels Tuesday for at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail. The solar panels are projected to offset the venue's energy use by a fourth.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily
