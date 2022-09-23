 Saturday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Last call at Beaver Creek | VailDaily.com
Saturday's Vail Daily cover photo: Last call at Beaver Creek

A gondola car makes its way up Beaver Creek Mountain on Friday. This weekend marks the last chance to ride the gondola before it shuts down for the fall and take advantage of the chance to catch the changing leaves from such a convenient vantage point.
Ben Roof/For the Vail Daily
