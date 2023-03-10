 Saturday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Shiffrin ties Stenmark’s mark | VailDaily.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Saturday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Shiffrin ties Stenmark’s mark

News News |

Mikaela Shiffrin takes in the moment at the finish area of Friday's World Cup giant slalom race, in Are, Sweden. Shiffrin, who won her first World Cup race on the same course a decade ago, claimed her record-tying 86th World Cup win with a brilliant giant slalom to match the overall record set by Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark 34 years ago. She'll get a chance to break the record Saturday in the slalom.
Alessandro Trovati/AP
Trending - News
See more

Support Local Journalism