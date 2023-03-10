Saturday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Shiffrin ties Stenmark’s mark News News | just now Mikaela Shiffrin takes in the moment at the finish area of Friday's World Cup giant slalom race, in Are, Sweden. Shiffrin, who won her first World Cup race on the same course a decade ago, claimed her record-tying 86th World Cup win with a brilliant giant slalom to match the overall record set by Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark 34 years ago. She'll get a chance to break the record Saturday in the slalom. Alessandro Trovati/AP Trending - News Big changes coming to Indy Pass, the alternative to Epic and Ikon passes Mar 8, 2023 What’s that smell at Vail’s Covered Bridge? 17 hrs ago Stars aligned for Mikaela Shiffrin and Aleksander Aamodt Kilde over the weekend in Colorado and Norway Mar 6, 2023 Local police take to the powder for patrol Mar 6, 2023 Wednesday’s Vail Daily cover photo: Closed for the season Mar 8, 2023 See more Support Local JournalismDonate