 Saturday's Vail Daily cover photo: To infinity and beyond
Saturday's Vail Daily cover photo: To infinity and beyond

Chris Dillmann
  

Lauren Uniack launches a cliff Friday in Blue Sky Basin. The resort has picked up feet of snow in the last few days.
Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily

