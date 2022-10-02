Savannah Wolfson in her own words: House District 26 candidate says she’ll fight for Western Slope families

Savannah Wolfson

Savannah Wolfson/courtesy photo

This fall’s election for State House District features a pair of newcomers to state politics, Republican Savannah Wolfson and Democrat Meghan Lukens. The Vail Daily recently asked both candidates to answer five questions in their own words.

Name: Savannah Wolfson

Party: Republican

Place of residence: South Routt County.

Current occupation: Full-time mom, micro-dairy and hobby farm owner

Why do you want this job? Why are you qualified for it?

I am not a trained politician. I am a mom, and I am worried that my kids are inheriting a state where they cannot afford to stay. I am fighting for Colorado’s kids and hard-working families. I am fighting for seniors living on a fixed income who cannot afford one more price increase. I was the only candidate who stood up for all of the industries in this corner of Colorado before running for office. You need a candidate who pays the same taxes, housing costs, and grocery prices as you do, who has experienced the childcare shortage, and has offered specific solutions to address your concerns.

The district you’ll represent is geographically large and economically diverse. What are two similarities between Vail and Craig?

I want to heal the rural/urban divide, and I have found more than two similarities, easily! Vail and Craig are both experiencing childcare shortages, housing shortages, and teachers are not paid enough in either town to pay for housing.

Eagle County and Moffat County both voted against wolf reintroduction, treasure their tourist, agriculture, and outfitting industries, and love their public lands. Both counties face devastating impacts from drug overdoses and drugs being illegally introduced to their children.

Please name three issues at the top of your legislative to-do list.

I will introduce legislation to stop the introduction of wolves to the Western Slope and maintain local control over our part of the state. The ballot measure was statutory and can be reversed at the state level. Boulder voted for it. We do not consent.

I will increase access to licensed, in-home child care by reducing silly regulations. Reasonable regulations should exist to keep the child, provider, and parents protected and safe, but there are odd rules in place that make infant care difficult. For example, if a baby falls asleep in a stroller or a sling, the provider must put that baby into a crib within 10 minutes, but they can’t just set them down. They have to wake them up first.

I’ve visited multiple providers and they have said things to me like, “I don’t take infants anymore,” or “I break the law every day.” I firmly believe this is a bipartisan issue and a Democrat mom will join me in improving access to child care.

We have a serious issue in this state with the rerelease of violent abusers. I will introduce bipartisan legislation to stop the overuse of personal recognizance bonds and prioritize a victim’s safety over an abuser’s comfort.

Western Slope legislators are vastly outnumbered in the Colorado Legislature. Name a couple of issues in which Western Slope legislators have to cross party lines and stick together.

I would love to see Western Slope Democrats defend agriculture, but unfortunately, the so-called Agricultural Workers’ Rights Act passed on party lines. Democrats voted in favor of it, and many farmers and ranchers feel it will kill small, family-owned farms in this state, rendering them unprofitable.

In a similar vein, name a couple of issues that will require you to buck fellow party members in the interests of your district.

I am a defender of all industries in our district, including our friends in marijuana. Whoever you are, I am glad you are here, and I will never work against your work.