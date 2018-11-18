Save cash and energy with an assessment of your home with Energy Smart Colorado

What do you think the biggest culprit is for heat loss in your home? Is it lack of insulation in the ceilings? The basement? Cracks in your windows, walls and doors?

John-Ryan Lockman, energy programs director for Energy Smart Colorado at Walking Mountains Science Center, can help you find the answers.

The Energy Smart Colorado program at Walking Mountains Science Center assists residents and contractors in Colorado in making home energy improvements simple and affordable. Their vision is to transform the local energy efficiency market and stimulate home and business energy improvements through access to information, capital and a skilled workforce.

There is also a big movement to implement and adopt the Climate Action Plan throughout Eagle County. According to the Walking Mountains Science Center's website, the Climate Action Plan recommends countywide greenhouse gas emission reduction targets of 25% by 2025 and 80% by 2050 (from the Eagle County 2014 baseline inventory).

Typical barriers to learning about the energy efficiency of your home includes cost, but with county subsidies, rebates and financing available for improvements, it becomes more accessible to make your home energy smart.

Lack of information can be another barrier.

"About 80 percent of people think their homes are already as efficient as possible when there's really a lot of opportunities for improvement," Lockman said. "I think it's just that people get busy with their daily lives and don't know what to do so we really get them on the right path and encourage them to do something."

The incentive is savings. "If you look at the total cost of the air sealing and insulation minus the rebates and the net costs and the monthly energy savings, sometimes we have a return on an investment in less than two years. So people make these decisions on a financial basis since it makes sense," Lockman said.

Recommended Stories For You

An energy assessment includes a blower-door analysis and infrared imaging to measure air leakage, installation of "quick fix" energy measures and testing for carbon monoxide and gas leaks.

The time it takes to do an assessment in your home depends on the size of home and the heating systems. "We want to be thorough and make sure we check for any safety hazards so it can be anywhere between two and three hours. The point is to work with the homeowner and educate them about their home," Lockman said.

Check out today's video and let an assessment show you how you can save energy and cash. For more information, please visit http://www.walkingmountains.org/energy.