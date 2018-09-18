Savour the Journey on Wednesday, Sept. 26, benefits HomeCare & Hospice of the Valley

What: Savour the Journey, a benefit for HomeCare & Hospice of the Valley.

EDWARDS — HomeCare & Hospice of the Valley will host its Savour the Journey fundraiser on Wednesday, Sept. 26, at Vista at Arrowhead, featuring food from Vista Executive Chef David Collins, fine wine, craft beer, a silent auction and live music donated by musicians Brad Quayle, Mickey Poage, Peter Fontanese, Brent Gordon, Phil Long, Roy Bloomfield, Kevin Danzig, Larry Dutmer, Rod Powell and Faith Crawford.

The nonprofit Hospice of the Valley is the only state-licensed and Medicare-certified hospice care provider in Eagle County.

"Our nonprofit hospice model ensures that no one is denied hospice services due to a lack of insurance or financial resources," said Lanell Avery, of Hospice of the Valley, adding that this care is available to people of all ages, from infants to elderly.

Hospice cares for a person's comfort and needs and is intended to provide dignity for those near the end of their lives, offering peace, care and support, not only to the patient with life-limiting illness, but also to those whom they love.

"I never really understood what people meant when they described someone's passing as peaceful, but Hospice created that moment for me and my mom … so I will be forever grateful for their team of angels," said Lindsay Olson, daughter of Kris Sims, of Cordillera, who died June 14, 2018.

Providing services in a growing community with an aging demographic is an increasing challenge for HomeCare & Hospice of the Valley. Currently, there is a $90,000 annual deficit from operations, which is made up, in part, by charitable contributions and proceeds from fundraising events, of which Savour the Journey is the largest.

Recommended Stories For You

"At some point in our lives, most of us will need the support and love given by this dedicated group of individuals," committee member Kathy Treat said. "During difficult times, their kindness and compassion are indispensable. Sandy and I, and our boys, are forever grateful for their guidance and care that they so sweetly gave to each of us."

To learn more, email Avery at lavery@hchotv.org or call 970-390-9889.