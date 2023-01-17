Scam caller claims to be Eagle County Sheriff’s Office detective

On Jan. 12, the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office posted an advisory on its social media accounts warning residents about recent scammer calls.

Officials had received reports of scam calls in which the caller claims to be an Eagle County Sheriff’s Office detective. These scam calls involve the caller requesting personal information from local residents.

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office media notice said that calls of this nature would not ever actually come from the law enforcement agency. If someone does receive a call of this nature from someone claiming to be a sheriff’s office detective, the post advised the following:

“Please hang up and call the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office directly,” the social media posts read.

Amid these scam calls, Eagle County Sheriff’s Office reminds people not to never give out personal information over the phone. Additionally, callers requesting money or gift cards should also be reported.

Following filing a report with the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, residents who received such suspicious or threatening calls may file complaints to the Internet Crime Complaint Center.