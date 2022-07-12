Scammer calls claiming to be local law, court officials on the rise in Eagle County

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office has received several complaints about scammer calls claiming to be local law enforcement or court officials. The scammers are calling community members, claiming that they have a warrant for their arrest and demanding cash because they did not show up for a court date or jury duty.

Luckily, several victims questioned the scammer, hung up and called the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office directly to speak with a deputy who confirmed that no warrants exist.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking that individuals do not give out any personal information if they answer such a call. Instead, the department asks that they hang up and call the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office directly if you suspect that you have been contacted by this person.

Do not give the caller any money or gift cards and never give out personal information. If you have a direct concern or have given any form of personal information, money or gift cards please call the office’s dispatch center at 970-479-2201 to speak to an on-duty deputy.

The Eagle County community continues to receive scam reports regarding scammers attempting to gain access to personal accounts and asking for payments to avoid legal actions. Scammers will attempt to contact you by phone, email, tech support, and even cell phone texts.

Scammers are posing as officials from local government agencies giving actual names of employees from courts, the Sheriff’s Office, Police Departments, Probations and Sex Offender registrar systems. Scams can be difficult to recognize and usually end with a stranger gaining access to home computers, personal information and financial accounts. These scammers can leave families and individuals short thousands of dollars.

Scammers are threatening arrests and direct payments for funds to remove warrants, for failure to appear, for being in contempt of court, and more. This is not how the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office does business.

If you do receive a scammer call such as those described above, hang up, call the agency (they claim to be from) back directly, and ask for the person who said they were calling you.

It is extremely important to never provide financial or personal information to anyone over the phone and to visit ic3.gov to report any type of computer or phone call scams that seem suspicious or threatening.

The Federal Trade Commission states that “a caller who creates a sense of urgency or uses high-pressure tactics is probably a scam artist.” Other types of scams can be a “Refund” or “Warranty” scam call when someone calls to ask if you were happy with a service. When you say you weren’t, the scammer offers a refund. Instead of returning money into your account, they withdraw money.

For a complete list of the most current and common scams and even ‘Coronavirus Scams’ please visit the Federal Trade Commission’s Consumer Information website: Consumer.ftc.gov/scam-alerts .

To report internet crimes and fraud go to Ic3.gov .