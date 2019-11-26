Scammers are going door-to-door claiming to represent Colorado Mountain College

Probable scammers have been going door-to-door in Eagle County, claiming to be collecting donations for Colorado Mountain College's study abroad program. CMC says it does not solicit door-to-door.

Courtesy CMC

For info or to donate To learn more about Colorado Mountain College’s study abroad program, including applying for scholarships, go to To learn more about Colorado Mountain College’s study abroad program, including applying for scholarships, go to coloradomtn.edu/study-abroad To donate to the CMC Foundation, go to cmcfoundation.org or call at 970-947-8378.

Forget the phone. Scammers in Eagle County are coming to your door implying that they’re fundraising for Colorado Mountain College’s study abroad programs or for veterans groups.

They’re not, said Dr. Marc Brennan, college vice president and campus dean for the Vail Valley campus at Edwards.

“Just so that there are no misunderstandings going forward, we want the community to know that door-to-door fundraising is not being done on behalf of Colorado Mountain College,” Brennan said.

The door-to-door approach is not something CMC is doing now, or ever would. Anyone who wants to support students in the study abroad program should do so through the CMC Foundation.

To support veterans around the region, go through the Western Slope Veterans Coalition at http://www.westernslopeveterans.org.

“Colorado Mountain College would never send students or employees door to door to solicit funds,” Kristin Heath Colon, CEO of the CMC Foundation said. “The college does, however, have a robust study abroad program, and students who need support to have this opportunity.”

All kinds of information about the CMC’s study abroad program is available at the college’s website, especially for students who want to participate, Heath Colon said.

“Many of our students have not had the opportunity to travel. Those of us who have had the chance to learn about and visit other countries know how life-changing it can be,” Heath Colon said.

Scammers are getting better

Refund or warranty scams are also becoming more popular with scammers, according to the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office.

When someone calls asking is you were happy with a service, and you say you weren’t, the scammer offers a refund. Instead of returning money into your account, they withdraw money.

If a caller tries to “create a sense of urgency or uses high-pressure tactics, it’s probably a scam,” the Federal Trade Commission said in a warning on its website.

“Scams can be difficult to recognize and usually end with a stranger gaining access to personal computers, information, financial accounts and can leave family members short of thousands of dollars,” the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release urging people to be cautious.

Among their latest incarnations, scammers pose as a lawyer or bondsman demanding money to release a family member “in trouble.”

It’s likely not real. Call the cops right away.

“If something seems suspicious, hang up and call directly to a trusted source for confirmation,” the Sheriff’s Office said.