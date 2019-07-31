Scenes from BalletX’s presentation of ‘The Little Prince’ at Vail Dance Festival
BalletX presented its first full-length story ballet by a female choreographer, Annabelle Lopez Ochoa’s “The Little Prince,” on Tuesday night at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater as part of the Vail Dance Festival.
The performance interpreted Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s classic children’s novella that has inspired millions since its publication in 1943. The performance featured new music composed and performed by Peter Salem.
