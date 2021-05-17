Schedule announced for Memorial Day ceremony at Freedom Park on May 31

The Memorial Day ceremony will be held at the Freedom Park Memorial American Flag Pole Plaza in Edwards on May 31. This year, COVID-19 restrictions will be in place.

Chris Dillmann / Daily file photo

The Freedom Park Memorial Committee and VFW Post 10721 will be conducting its 17th annual Memorial Day ceremony on May 31 in memory of all veterans of the armed forces and emergency response agencies who have served our country, and especially to those from Eagle County who paid the ultimate sacrifice for freedom and safety.

The program, starting at 3 p.m. on May 31 — Memorial Day — will also include recognition of the fragment of limestone from the Sept. 11 attack on the pentagon, a dedication of the new memorial wall containing plaques donated by local residents to support the memorial and formal military honors for William M. Hammon, MD, Col. U.S. Army Medical Corps.

“Join us to honor our fallen heroes and to support the active duty troops and our home town emergency responders who are serving today,” the Freedom Park Memorial Committee said in a news announcement.

The service will include local dignitaries, veterans, members of Boy Scout Troops 222 and 231 as well as soloists singing patriotic songs.

COVID-19 restrictions will be in place. The ceremony will be held at the Freedom Park Memorial American Flag Pole Plaza in Edwards, located near Miller Ranch Road on the west side of the pond.