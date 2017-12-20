Schedule announced for public ski dates with Vail Town Council members, Eagle County Commissioners

VAIL — Members of the Vail Town Council and the Eagle County Commissioners are inviting skiers and riders to join them for some runs on Vail Mountain on selected Fridays this season, following a series of successful ski outings initiated previously. The gatherings are intended to find out what's on people's minds beyond the confines of a traditional public meeting.

The schedule for the 2017-18 winter season begins with a ski/ride outing on Friday, Dec. 22, followed by additional gatherings on Jan. 5, Feb. 23, March 16 and April 13. Participants are asked to gather at the base of Gondola One in Vail Village at 10 a.m. on each of the Fridays and assume responsibility for their own equipment, lift ticket and lunch. An intermediate ability level is advised.

Organized by Councilman Greg Moffet and Commissioner Kathy Chandler-Henry, the outings are a way to connect elected officials with people who are passionate about the outdoors. No RSVPs are needed to take part in the upcoming ski and ride days.

Moffet and Chandler-Henry say the networking and outreach events have resulted in a broad representation of the community, bonded by an appreciation of what drew many of us here.