Scheduled I-70 closure in Main Vail in effect at 12:30 p.m.
Today all lanes of I-70 will be closed at MM176 at 12:30 in Main Vail for vehicle recovery, according to Eagle County Alerts. Westbound detour at MM176 and Eastbound detour at MM173.
The closure is expected to last approximately two hours, according to a Facebook post from the Vail Police Department.
News
