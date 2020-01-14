Scheduled I-70 closure in Main Vail in effect at 12:30 p.m. | VailDaily.com

Scheduled I-70 closure in Main Vail in effect at 12:30 p.m.

News | January 14, 2020

Staff Report

Today all lanes of I-70 will be closed at MM176 at 12:30 in Main Vail for vehicle recovery, according to Eagle County Alerts. Westbound detour at MM176 and Eastbound detour at MM173.

The closure is expected to last approximately two hours, according to a Facebook post from the Vail Police Department.

