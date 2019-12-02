Scholarship in honor of beloved local Paul Cuthbertson seeks applicants

A new scholarship has been established in honor of Paul Allen Cuthbertson, who died on May 19 after suffering injuries while skiing and hiking on New York Mountain in Eagle County.

Special to the Daily

The Paul Cuthbertson Foundation is pleased to announce the inaugural Live for Those Who Cannot Scholarship, which will be awarded periodically to mountain youth who have a passion for life and dedication to achieving excellence in their pursuits.

The purpose of The Paul Cuthbertson Foundation is to invest in the next generation of young women and men by providing merit-based scholarships or grants that help them pursue their goals in life with a focus on competitive skiing, outdoor recreation, education, music and the arts.

The foundation is accepting scholarship applications through Dec. 23. Any young person 25 years of age or younger in pursuit of life goals — whether it be competitive snowsports, outdoor recreation, education, music or the arts — is encouraged to apply. Scholarships are merit-based and applicants will be evaluated based on need, passion, drive, dedication to achieving excellence, work ethic, community involvement and recommendations from a teacher, coach or community leader.

The scholarship is established in honor of Paul Allen Cuthbertson, who passed away on May 19 after sustaining injuries while skiing and hiking on New York Mountain in Eagle County. Cuthbertson was remembered as a mountain-sports athlete with a zeal for life who internalized the phrase “live for those who cannot” after losing friends and family of his own before their time.

In the days after Cuthbertson’s passing, his family established The Paul Cuthbertson Foundation to support goal-oriented youth who have a passion for life. The foundation has now amassed sufficient funds to allow for the first round of scholarships, which will be awarded in early 2020.

Applicants will be asked what they hope to achieve through the award, why they need financial assistance, and how the financial assistance will help them achieve their goals.

“Live for those who cannot” is a philosophy that Cuthbertson created, lived by and had tattooed on his forearm. In memory of Cuthbertson and this approach to life, the foundation is pleased to award the Live for Those Who Cannot Scholarship. Donations are also currently being accepted.

For more information or to apply for the Live for Those Who Cannot Scholarship, please visit thepaulcuthbertsonfoundation.org.