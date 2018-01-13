School board green lights Red Canyon’s west campus, latest bond project

EAGLE — Eagle County Schools took another big step forward on its bond construction projects last week, giving the green light to a second Red Canyon High School campus.

The $2.7 million Red Canyon High Spring Creek Campus was the last domino that had to fall for the school district to move forward with several projects in Eagle and Gypsum.

Red Canyon West

The Red Canyon east campus is in the Freedom Park complex in Edwards.

For the past several years, Red Canyon High School's west campus has been located in a former Colorado Mountain College building on Broadway Street in Eagle. Over the past 100 years or so, that building has been a livery stable, a Chevy dealership and several other things.

Originally, the school district was going to add a second story to the former Integra automotive building along U.S. Highway 6 in Gypsum and put Red Canyon's west campus there and put its bus and transportation department, technology department and Eagle Valley High School's auto shop program all on the first level.

When school district Chief Operating Officer Sandy Mutchler was done crunching the numbers, they determined it would cost about the same amount of money to put Red Canyon West in its own building across the street on an undeveloped lot in Gypsum's Airpark commercial and industrial project instead of adding a second story to the Integra building.

So that's what they're doing. The school district bought the building, and Integra moved to 101 Airpark Drive.

Same money, two buildings

All in, Mutchler calculated it will cost around $5.8 million for both buildings, roughly the same as it would have to put a second floor on the existing building.

The school district's current administration building on Third Street in Eagle will be demolished beginning this spring, said Jeff Chamberlain, with RLH Engineering.

"A tremendous amount of work goes into this. I want people to understand that he is delivering the quality we hired him for, and that he's doing it under budget, $57,463 under budget," school board member Felicia Battle said during last week's meeting.

Red Canyon High School's west campus and the former Integra remodel are part of $144 million ($233 million with interest) in voter-approved projects to rebuild and remodel school facilities up and down the valley.

Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 and rwyrick@vaildaily.com.