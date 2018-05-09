Scouting alumni, friends to meet Friday, May 11, at Harvest Restaurant in Edwards

More information: Reservations required. Go to http://www.surveymonkey.com , go to http://www.harvestvail.com , or call 970-477-5363.

When: 8 a.m. Friday, May 11.

If You Go …

EDWARDS — There are more Scouting alumni than you may realize, and many will gather for breakfast in Edwards on Friday, May 11.

It's an opportunity for Scouting alumni to reconnect with other scouters, get updates on new programs, learn about SOAR (Steve Fossett Spirit of Adventure Ranch) and meet new Scout Executive Mike Vangelov.

The event is set for 8 a.m. Friday, May 11, at the Harvest Restaurant at Sonnenalp (Singletree Golf Club), 1265 Berry Creek Road in Edwards, and is free to Scouts, alumni and friends.

To make a reservation, go to http://www.surveymonkey.com, go to harvestvail.com, or call 970-477-5363.