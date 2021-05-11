Screaming Eagle Golf Tournament will be back at Eagle Ranch in September

Back in 2014, John Swanson won $10,000 during a putting contest held as part of the Eagle Chamber’s Screaming Eagle Golf Tournament. The event will return in 2021, but it is planned in September instead of May. The Drive for the Future scholarship program is now accepting applications from local high school seniors for $1,000 awards funded by tournament proceeds.

Daily file photo

In a normal year right about now, downvalley businesses would be forming teams and arranging sponsorships for the Eagle Chamber’s annual Screaming Eagle Golf Tournament at Eagle Ranch Golf Club.

But in a post COVID-19 reality, that isn’t happening this May. The good news, however, is the popular tournament will happen in 2021, just a little later than normal. The new date for the Screaming Eagle Golf Tournament is Friday, Sept. 17. The even better news is the Drive for the Future — a scholarship program funded through golf tournament proceeds — is steaming ahead.

“We have awarded scholarships to students from up and down the valley,” said Drive for the Future committee member Kyle Hoiland, adding that the program is now celebrating its 25th year and urging local kids to apply by visiting the chamber website at eaglechamber.co.

“One of the deciding factors for this scholarship is what does the recipient want to bring back to our community?” Hoiland said. “A great example of this is Harrison Stevens.”

Stevens received the Drive for the Future scholarship as an Eagle Valley High School graduate in 2015. He went on to play baseball and attend college in Kansas and Missouri and has now returned to the community and is a staff member and baseball head coach for Battle Mountain High School.

Hoiland noted one $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to a student planning to attend a two-year college and another will be awarded to a student bound for a four-year program. And, he noted, local residents are welcome to contribute to the Drive for the Future fund.

“We have a modest fund that we use to provide the scholarships but we would like to go beyond just the golf tournament fundraiser,” Hoiland said.

As for the tournament, Hoiland said the Eagle Chamber folks are anxious to welcome players back to the Eagle Ranch Golf Club for the event this fall. Hoiland noted the social aspects of the Screaming Eagle — special contests, a large silent auction and a post-play party — make the tournament a downvalley favorite.

“Historically we have always played it in May and our claim to fame is it is the first tournament of the season,” said Hoiland. “But we are thinking by September, we should be free from the pandemic.”