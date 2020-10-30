Seafood – Best of Vail Valley 2020

Best Seafood

1. Montauk Seafood Grill

2. Hooked

3. Matsuhisa

In the Vail Valley, you have a good chance of finding Colorado rack of lamb or elk tenderloin on the menu, but what about seafood in the Rockies? Montauk Seafood Grill in Lionshead Village is “where the ocean meets the mountains.”

That tagline and philosophy are what keeps Montauk top-of-mind for locals and visitors who are looking for seafood done right. The Baja jumbo prawns, Canadian mussels, Japanese hamachi crudo and Scottish salmon are just a few of the treats from the sea that Montauk orders. Don’t forget about lobster, either, and Montauk is happy to order up something special.

“If you have an event like an anniversary or a birthday and you want lobster, I can find you the size you are looking for and put a delicious meal together for you at our restaurant,” chef Dimitri Souvorin said.

Meat lovers, Montauk didn’t forget about you. You can still have the black angus filet mignon and rib-eye.

Congratulations to this seafood restaurant that has been a staple since 1987 for winning this award for a third year in a row.

-Tricia Swenson